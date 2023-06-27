Hochul appoints NY Court of Claims judges

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced 11 appointments and four reappointments to the New York State Court of Claims.

The group is comprised of individuals from a wide array of personal and professional backgrounds, including the first openly transgender appointee.

“I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Hochul said in a news release.

“With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York state’s judiciary,” she said.

The New York State Court of Claims is the exclusive forum for civil litigation seeking damages against the state of New York or certain other state-related entities such as the state Thruway Authority, the City University of New York, the Olympic Regional Development Authority, the Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corp., and the New York State Power Authority.

The list of new appointees includes Scott Odorisi, who has served as a state Supreme Court justice for the 7th Judicial District since 2012.

He has formally served in the Civil Part, the Criminal Part, as coordinating judge of the 7th Judicial District Foreclosure Part, and is currently coordinating judge for civil assignments in the 7th Judicial District.

Odorisi is supervising judge for Rochester Teen Court and chairperson of the Monroe and Steuben County Commissioner of Jury Boards. He previously served as an acting judge for Rochester City Court and as East Rochester Town Justice, where he was the youngest elected judge in New York state at the time.

The reappointed judges are:

Maureen Heitner currently serves as acting justice of state Supreme Court in Queens. She was previously employed by state Supreme Court in Queens as a principal law clerk and court clerk.

Timothy Lewis currently serves as acting state Supreme Court justice in the Bronx. Lewis is town attorney in Greenburg. He also worked as an assistant district attorney in the Bronx.

Anar Patel currently serves as acting state Supreme Court justice in Westchester County. She was previously counsel at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

Michael Siragusa currently serves as acting state Supreme Court justice in Erie County. Previously, Siragusa was the Erie County Attorney, a position he held since 2012.

The other new appointments are:

Raymond Fernandez has served as the principal law clerk for Doris Gonzalez, administrative judge for civil matters. He has also served as a small claims arbitrator for the New York City Civil Court since 2017.

Aletha Fields has served as support magistrate for the Suffolk County Family Court since 1997. From 1988 to 1997, she served as an associate court attorney for the Civil Court of New York City.

David Fried is currently a solo practitioner. He has served as town justice for Ramapo since 2019 and as village justice for Spring Valley since 2015.

Mario Giacobbe is currently executive assistant-second deputy district attorney for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Prior to that, he was a partner at the Law Offices of Jaworski and Giacobbe from 2006 to 2021.

Brian Haak currently serves as counsel to the New York State Assembly Majority Conference. Since 2016, he has served in multiple different positions with the Assembly, including as deputy counsel, parliamentarian, associate counsel, and home rule counsel.

Seth Marnin currently serves as the director of training and education, equal opportunity, and affirmative action at Columbia University. He is the first openly transgender male in American history to serve as a judge. Prior to his current role, Marnin was the founder and principal of Workplace Strategies, advising and guiding non-profit organizations on a range of legal issues.

Nicole McGregor Mundy is currently principal law clerk to administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court-Civil Term, a position she has held since 2020. She previously served as the principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Grays since 2003.

Kim Parker has worked as an administrative law judge and hearing officer at the Office of Administrative Trials & Hearings since 2017. She also has served as a sole-practitioner since 2002 and as of counsel to Kip Lenoir, Esq. since 2003.

Ruth Shillingford has served as chief assistant corporation counsel for criminal justice at the New York City Law Department since 2022. Previously, she was an acting state Supreme Court justice from 2009 to 2021.

Ellen Tobin has been a litigation partner for Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein LLP since 2019 after working as a litigation associate for the firm from 2015 to 2018.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035