Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 26, 30-31, June 1, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded May 26, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

ELIAS, SOFIA

Appoints: LUKE, VIRGINIA GINA

KRAEMER, CARLA M

Appoints: POWER, MARY KATHERINE

MALEC, GRAZYNA

Appoints: MALEC, CARINA

MALEC, LOUIS

Appoints: MALEC, CARINA

MARKS, DAVID

Appoints: MASON, NEAL

MARKS, LORRAINE D

Appoints: MASON, NEAL

MCLEAN, JACQUELINE

Appoints: IMBURGIA, MIMI A

RIVERA, NELSON

Appoints: CALDERON, ELIANA

STORMS, JOHSUA

Appoints: STORMS, ANARA

SUMMERS, SUSIE C

Appoints: JOHNSON, ELIZABETH H

VAZQUEZ, GABRIELA

Appoints: LABOY, LOURDES

REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY

CORCIMIGLIA, CYNTHIA S

Appoints: CORCIMIGLIA, STEVEN M

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded May 30, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

RIVERA, ORLANDO

Appoints: CARTELLA, FRANCES

UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Appoints: BUSINESS INITIATIVE CORPORATION OF NEW YORK

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded May 31, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

CHRISTIANA TRUST

Appoints: NEWREZ LLC

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA

HANNAH, DORIS A

Appoints: ALSTON, MICHELLE R

LOUSLEY, FRANCES L

Appoints: RAINEY, JOSIELYN WALTON

SPORN, LEON

Appoints: KELLAR, MAUREEN

Powers of Attorney As

Recorded June 1, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

BOKF NA

Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING LLC

GHAFOOR, ABDUL

Appoints: AHMED, MASOOD

HUFF, BARBARA A

Appoints: HUFF, ROGER E

JOHNSON, AMY L

Appoints: BURNETT, BRANDI L


