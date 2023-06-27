Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 26, 30-31, June 1, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded May 26, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
ELIAS, SOFIA
Appoints: LUKE, VIRGINIA GINA
KRAEMER, CARLA M
Appoints: POWER, MARY KATHERINE
MALEC, GRAZYNA
Appoints: MALEC, CARINA
MALEC, LOUIS
Appoints: MALEC, CARINA
MARKS, DAVID
Appoints: MASON, NEAL
MARKS, LORRAINE D
Appoints: MASON, NEAL
MCLEAN, JACQUELINE
Appoints: IMBURGIA, MIMI A
RIVERA, NELSON
Appoints: CALDERON, ELIANA
STORMS, JOHSUA
Appoints: STORMS, ANARA
SUMMERS, SUSIE C
Appoints: JOHNSON, ELIZABETH H
VAZQUEZ, GABRIELA
Appoints: LABOY, LOURDES
REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY
CORCIMIGLIA, CYNTHIA S
Appoints: CORCIMIGLIA, STEVEN M
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded May 30, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
RIVERA, ORLANDO
Appoints: CARTELLA, FRANCES
UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Appoints: BUSINESS INITIATIVE CORPORATION OF NEW YORK
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded May 31, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
CHRISTIANA TRUST
Appoints: NEWREZ LLC
FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA
HANNAH, DORIS A
Appoints: ALSTON, MICHELLE R
LOUSLEY, FRANCES L
Appoints: RAINEY, JOSIELYN WALTON
SPORN, LEON
Appoints: KELLAR, MAUREEN
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded June 1, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
BOKF NA
Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING LLC
GHAFOOR, ABDUL
Appoints: AHMED, MASOOD
HUFF, BARBARA A
Appoints: HUFF, ROGER E
JOHNSON, AMY L
Appoints: BURNETT, BRANDI L