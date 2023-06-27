NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time town justice: Opinion 22-127

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Part-time town justice

Chaplain for Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Opinion 22-127

Background: The inquiring part-time justice was previously employed by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The inquiring justice now asks whether he may serve as a chaplain for DOCCS on a per diem basis, in a different county from the one in which they sit.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time town justice may serve as a per diem chaplain for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in another county but must disqualify from any case involving an inmate to whom they rendered pastoral care or assistance.