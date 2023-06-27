Second Circuit – Search warrant: United States v. Sandalo

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Search warrant

Entitlement to Franks hearing – Preliminary showing

United States v. Sandalo

21-708-cr

Judges Jacobs, Wesley, and Menashi

Background: The defendant was indicted for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after a search warrant was executed against his residence. On appeal, he challenges the warrant’s validity, arguing that he ought to have been given a Franks hearing because the warrant relies on knowingly false statements in the supporting affidavit.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the defendant was not entitled to a Franks hearing as that, even if you were to assume the alleged false statements were false, the defendant failed to make a substantial preliminary showing that the false statements were material to a determination of probable cause. If removed from the affidavit there is still probable cause due to the defendant’s prior conviction for similar conduct out of the same property, observations by a confidential informant, and the statements related to the informant’s reliability.

Matthew Brissenden for the defendant-appellant; Marc H. Silverman, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee.

Oral argument audio