Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Baker v. Eastern Niagara Hospital Inc.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Medical malpractice

Foreign body – Plaintiff’s knowledge – Habit evidence

Baker v. Eastern Niagara Hospital Inc.

CA 22-00006

Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County

Background: The plaintiff’s decedent commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she suffered as a result of the defendants’ alleged medical malpractice in failing to remove a foreign object consisting of a surgical sponge from the decedent’s pelvis upon completion of a surgery. The court dismissed the complaint on the ground that it was time-barred as the decedent was made aware of the presence of the foreign object no later than the date of a follow-up visit. The plaintiff appealed.

Ruling: The Court reversed. The court held that where a malpractice action based upon the discovery of a foreign object in the body of a patient, the action may be commenced within one year of the date of such discovery or of the date of discovery of facts that which would reasonably lead to such discovery, whichever is earlier. The court noted that the primary care physician’s affidavit conceded that the manner in which he informs patients of the results of diagnostic procedures varies and thus it was in error to rely upon habit evidence with regard to when he notified the decedent.

Samantha C. Riggi, of Bottar Law, for the plaintiff-appellant; Hedwig M. Auletta, of Roach, Brown, McCarthy & Gruber, and Michael J. Willett, of Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, for the defendants-respondents.

