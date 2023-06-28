Fourth Department – Withdrawal of plea: People v. Burden

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Withdrawal of plea

Innocence – Credible allegation

People v. Burden

KA 22-00256

Appealed from Wayne County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault. The conviction arose from an incident in which he struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat, causing her to sustain a concussion and requiring 11 staples in her head. He argues on appeal on the basis of innocence and argues that it was error for the court to summarily deny his motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that, in support of his motion, he submitted the affidavit of a neighbor of the victim, who averred that the victim said that she busted herself in the head. In rebuttal, the people presented an affidavit of the victim denying that she ever said such things to her neighbor. The court found that the notion that the victim struck herself in the head to be incredible and was properly rejected by the court.

Bridget L. Field, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; R. Michael Tantillo, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video