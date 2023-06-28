Monroe County jury reaches guilty verdict in double murder

A Monroe County Court jury on Tuesday convicted a Rochester man of two counts of first-degree murder.

Timothy Brown, 30, also was convicted of two counts each of second-degree murder, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the deaths of Tywan Harper and Malakai Smith.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Rochester Police Department officers responded to an apartment building on Chestnut Street for reports of gunshots fired inside the building.

Officers found Smith, 19, fatally shot, and Tywan Harper, 22, shot and beat to death in a stairwell in the building.

Brown was arrested and charged with the murders on Dec. 14, 2021. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28. He faces a minimum of 20 years to life in state prison and a maximum of life without the possibility of parole.