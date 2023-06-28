Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Deeds

Recorded June 16, 2023 76

DESSO, KAREN C to CIESLINSKI, KATIE et ano

Property Address:

Liber: 12827 Page: 0144

Tax Account:

Full Sale Price: $373,000.00

EMPEY, JENNIFER D et ano to HOWARD, DYLAN C et ano

Property Address:

Liber: 12827 Page: 0082

Tax Account:

Full Sale Price: $551,150.00

14420

COREY, MOLLY M et ano to SILVERSTONE, SARA

Property Address: 16 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12827 Page: 0195

Tax Account: 069.53-1-9

Full Sale Price: $167,000.00

ETTINGER, HARRY A et ano to GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER JAMES et ano

Property Address: 3939 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12827 Page: 0167

Tax Account: 069.05-1-20

Full Sale Price: $270,000.00

14427

MORRELL TEAM IN MOTION LLC to BORGESEN, JONATHAN MICHAEL et ano

Property Address: 4 CHASE MEADOW TRAIL, MENDON NY 14427

Liber: 12827 Page: 0088

Tax Account: 222.17-1-4

Full Sale Price: $662,165.08

14428

JOHNSON, ARTHUR B to SANK, JOSHUA S

Property Address: 149 KING ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Liber: 12827 Page: 0103

Tax Account: 145.05-1-25

Full Sale Price: $185,000.00

14450

BARBARA A MASON IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ano to MUKHTAR, IMRAN et ano

Property Address: 4 COLONIAL CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12826 Page: 0602

Tax Account: 180.03-2-20

Full Sale Price: $277,480.00

DARLING, ANTOINETTE R et ano to MCGRATH, PATRICIA

Property Address: 127 BRENTWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12827 Page: 0079

Tax Account: 165.06-2-57

Full Sale Price: $309,000.00

HOUSEL, REBECCA A et ano to DELASOTA, RICHARD MICHAEL JR

Property Address: 16 LOOKOUT VIEW ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12826 Page: 0678

Tax Account: 166.09-1-32

Full Sale Price: $392,000.00

RAAFLAUB, MARCIA Z to FITZGERALD, JOSEPH BARRETT et ano

Property Address: 4 DUNHAM CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12827 Page: 0236

Tax Account: 140.18-2-39

Full Sale Price: $375,000.00

14464

DOWD, DANIEL F et ano to DOWD, EDWARD et ano

Property Address: 91 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Liber: 12826 Page: 0695

Tax Account: 015.04-1-26

Full Sale Price: $1.00

PLOVANICH, CHARLES et ano to LANG, CALEB W

Property Address: 954 MONROE ORLEANS COUNTY LINE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Liber: 12826 Page: 0629

Tax Account: 011.02-1-4

Full Sale Price: $210,000.00

14467

GIUGNO, ANGELA et ano to GIUGNO, FRANCESCA M et ano

Property Address: 41 TRADITIONS PLACE, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Liber: 12826 Page: 0572

Tax Account: 189.12-3-10

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14526

FLETCHER, MATTHEW I to KLEPPE, JOSH

Property Address: 32 BEACON HILLS DRIVE NORTH, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12827 Page: 0073

Tax Account: 109.05-1-49

Full Sale Price: $315,000.00

KICERA, ANDREW B et ano to MCDONALD, KARI et ano

Property Address: 25 SUNLEAF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12827 Page: 0121

Tax Account: 109.01-2-112

Full Sale Price: $565,000.00

PARISIAN, ANDREW to LAPIN, OLESAKDR et ano

Property Address: 1971 ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12827 Page: 0210

Tax Account: 139.07-3-5

Full Sale Price: $245,000.00

SMITH, EDWARD P et al to PERINTON ENTERPRISES LLC

Property Address: 1977 DUBLIN ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12826 Page: 0585

Tax Account: 125.03-2-6

Full Sale Price: $225,000.00

WESLEY, MARIANNE to HUNGERFORDTAUSCH, EVA E et ano

Property Address: 106 VALLEY GREEN DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12827 Page: 0207

Tax Account: 124.20-2-17

Full Sale Price: $302,500.00

14534

COLE, SHIRLEY JEAN to BROWN, LISA M et ano

Property Address: 35 ENGLEWOOD HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12827 Page: 0233

Tax Account: 163.17-2-34

Full Sale Price: $325,000.00

GIAMBONE-KUSTIGIAN, BRIANNA L et ano to APEL, KATHRYN J

Property Address: 27 SHIRE OAKS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12827 Page: 0039

Tax Account: 151.12-4-7

Full Sale Price: $475,000.00

LINDE, KIM et ano to DISSEN, KIMBERLY C et ano

Property Address: 51 NORTHFIELD GATE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12827 Page: 0221

Tax Account: 178.05-1-71

Full Sale Price: $385,000.00

14559

DEATS, ZACHARY T to DIPASQUALE, JUNIA et ano

Property Address: 13 DRESSER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12826 Page: 0664

Tax Account: 085.04-1-38

Full Sale Price: $270,000.00

DIPASQUALE, JAMES T to DEVLIN, ALBERT F et ano

Property Address: 42 GLENN HAVEN, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12827 Page: 0141

Tax Account: 087.15-1-84

Full Sale Price: $222,500.00

LFG II REALTY LLC to RF WEDGE PROPCO LLC

Property Address: 5 CHURCH STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12827 Page: 0068

Tax Account: 87.09-9-3

Full Sale Price: $1,500,000.00

WILLIAMS, ALVIN R to WILLIAMS, PATRICK J

Property Address: 2503 UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12826 Page: 0691

Tax Account: 101.04-2-9

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14580

BOJKO, MICHAEL T et ano to BOJKO, MICHAEL T

Property Address: 15 MIYAH DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0134

Tax Account: 095.01-3-61

Full Sale Price: $1.00

CIULLA, BRITTANY N et ano to PATANE, BRYAN MICHAEL et ano

Property Address: 1293 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0106

Tax Account: 050.01-1-45

Full Sale Price: $307,000.00

DUNADEE, ANDREA et ano to BLAISE, GUNNER

Property Address: 83 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0138

Tax Account: 079.19-2-1./818

Full Sale Price: $195,000.00

FAIZY, FARHADA to LINDENHOVIUS, ALYSHIA et ano

Property Address: 1058 LARKSTON DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0171

Tax Account: 064.20-1-16

Full Sale Price: $350,000.00

GILLEN, DANIEL J et ano to HARMAN, KEVIN R et ano

Property Address: 691 BROOKEVILLE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12826 Page: 0622

Tax Account: 063.20-1-84

Full Sale Price: $289,900.00

ROBERTS, GLENDA et ano to PINNACLE STRATEGY ADVISORS LLC

Property Address: 438 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0025

Tax Account: 063.10-1-44

Full Sale Price: $140,000.00

ROBERTS, GLENDA et ano to PINNACLE STRATEGY ADVISORS LLC

Property Address: 440 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0030

Tax Account: 063.10-1-43

Full Sale Price: $140,000.00

VALENTE, ANDRE et ano to BENNETT, GEOFFREY

Property Address: 1340 CHERRY LAUREL CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12827 Page: 0225

Tax Account: 065.03-2-62

Full Sale Price: $511,600.00

14586

DOHERTY, FRANK J et ano to DOHERTY, BRYAN J et ano

Property Address: 16 DONCASTER TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12826 Page: 0566

Tax Account: 188.69-1-32

Full Sale Price: $1.00

GAYLORD, LINDA S to SAPKOTA, GOPAL

Property Address: 241 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12827 Page: 0217

Tax Account: 188.46-1-22

Full Sale Price: $132,924.00

ORME, JASON A et ano to MOKTAN, ROSHAN et ano

Property Address: 80 PLANTERS ROW, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12827 Page: 0228

Tax Account: 188.03-6-15

Full Sale Price: $420,000.00

SHELHART, RICHARD et ano to SHELHART, ELIZABETH R

Property Address: 33 PARTRIDGEBERRY WAY, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12827 Page: 0053

Tax Account: 188.53-1-32

Full Sale Price: $140,000.00

14606

CHILDRESS, CAROL L to DAMBRA, STEVEN et ano

Property Address: 19 LE MANZ DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12826 Page: 0578

Tax Account: 119.07-2-67

Full Sale Price: $1.00

DAMBRA, STEVEN et ano to BOYLIN, THOMAS et al

Property Address: 19 LE MANZ DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12827 Page: 0065

Tax Account: 119.07-2-67

Full Sale Price: $280,000.00

KELLEY, LUCILLE to KELLEY, DAVID

Property Address: 35 BOBBIE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12826 Page: 0625

Tax Account: 103.12-2-17

Full Sale Price: $1.00

NGUYEN, THANH D to Nguyen, Chien Dinh et ano

Property Address: 23 DREXEL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12827 Page: 0242

Tax Account: 104.18-2-13

Full Sale Price: $170,000.00

14607

31 BARRINGTON LLC to MEALEY, AMY C et ano

Property Address: 31 BARRINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12826 Page: 0553

Tax Account: 121.44-2-2.002

Full Sale Price: $755,000.00

GERKE, STEVEN M to HOSPERS, MARK R

Property Address: 417 BROADWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12827 Page: 0214

Tax Account: 121.48-1-90.002

Full Sale Price: $150,000.00

14608

NCS HOME PROPERTIES INC to SPERR, MARK A et ano

Property Address: 68 LORIMER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Liber: 12827 Page: 0042

Tax Account: 105.59-2-27

Full Sale Price: $75,000.00

14609

D’AGOSTINO, SUZANNE to YARBOROUGH, JOY

Property Address: 244 TEAKWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12826 Page: 0569

Tax Account: 092.38-1-10

Full Sale Price: $1.00

GP HOLDINGS 3 LLC to DIVINE TABERNACLE OF FAITH INC

Property Address: 704 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12827 Page: 0186

Tax Account: 106.60-3-39

Full Sale Price: $25,000.00

PAZ PROPERTIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY to RUDNICK, RACHEL H et ano

Property Address: 102 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12827 Page: 0189

Tax Account: 135.49-3-25

Full Sale Price: $218,000.00

RICHTER, MARGARET A et ano to MANNING, MALLORY J

Property Address: 75 QUENTIN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12827 Page: 0035

Tax Account: 107.82-2-42

Full Sale Price: $310,000.00

SOUTH WEDGE HOLDINGS LLC to HALL, ANGELA L C

Property Address: 49 MORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12827 Page: 0175

Tax Account: 107.38-1-62

Full Sale Price: $90,000.00

14610

KOCH, BRIANNAMARIE R et ano to GAGE, SHANNON et ano

Property Address: 1737 BLOSSOM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Liber: 12827 Page: 0062

Tax Account: 123.09-3-78

Full Sale Price: $272,000.00

14611

ONE EIGHTY REALTY LLC to PEARCE, ANISA A et ano

Property Address: 276 EPWORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12827 Page: 0113

Tax Account: 120.67-2-61.001

Full Sale Price: $90,000.00

14612

IOVINO, DINA F et ano to IOVINO, JAMES G JR

Property Address: 210 BARCLAY COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12827 Page: 0110

Tax Account: 045.02-1-52

Full Sale Price: $220,000.00

14613

INVETERATE DEVELOPMENT LLC to RZA GROUP INC

Property Address: 44 GLENDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Liber: 12826 Page: 0649

Tax Account: 105.35-1-25

Full Sale Price: $51,500.00

14616

ALMENDAREZ, HAROLD et ano to SMIGELSKIS, ALANA et ano

Property Address: 86 GLENBROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12827 Page: 0076

Tax Account: 060.41-2-19

Full Sale Price: $205,000.00

14617

BEATO, LESIA M et ano to GRATZER, DAVID A

Property Address: 165 KINGS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12826 Page: 0683

Tax Account: 076.16-2-75

Full Sale Price: $245,006.00

MCBRIDE, JOHN to WILLIAMS, DANIELLE

Property Address: 32 THATCHER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12826 Page: 0669

Tax Account: 061.10-2-42

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14618

GRACELAND PROPERTIES LLC to GJEFF LLC

Property Address: 3350 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12826 Page: 0541

Tax Account: 150.16-2-1

Full Sale Price: $700,000.00

HERMAN, KRISTINE et al to SCHROTH, MARY C et ano

Property Address: 72 ROBY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12827 Page: 0192

Tax Account: 137.09-4-64

Full Sale Price: $340,000.00

MCQUAID, MICHAEL J et ano to LEON, SAMI et ano

Property Address: 139 CHADBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12827 Page: 0022

Tax Account: 137.05-3-38

Full Sale Price: $373,000.00

14619

MIETUS, JOHN C to DEGENNARO, ASHLEY RENEE et al

Property Address: 81 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12827 Page: 0130

Tax Account: 120.56-3-42

Full Sale Price: $43,300.00

14620

LUSTIK, LEONARD to HIGGINS, JOSHUA et ano

Property Address: 5 BEEKMAN PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Liber: 12827 Page: 0148

Tax Account: 136.12-3-70

Full Sale Price: $425,000.00

MACHANOFF, CHRISTOPHER to TOLBERT, COLE

Property Address: 21 DIEM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Liber: 12827 Page: 0179

Tax Account: 121.73-3-66

Full Sale Price: $350,000.00

14621

BEBB, MARK W to BABER, MARILYN

Property Address: 105 BARBERRY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12826 Page: 0557

Tax Account: 091.75-1-61

Full Sale Price: $1.00

MAYE, JOHN E to JOHN E MAYE IRREVOCABLE TRUST U/A DATED APRIL 19 2023 et ano

Property Address: 57 NORTHVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12827 Page: 0125

Tax Account: 091.69-3-1

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14622

BECKS, CARLTON T to BECKS, JOYCE G

Property Address: 248 LIBERY AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12826 Page: 0575

Tax Account: 077.07-4-9

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14623

FORTMAN, NANCY A to FORTMAN, MICHAEL R

Property Address: 65 ALETA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12826 Page: 0545

Tax Account: 176.10-2-51

Full Sale Price: $160,000.00

14624

DIVERS, LORRIE D to KRAUSE, EARL et ano

Property Address: 20 WILLOW WIND TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12826 Page: 0661

Tax Account: 117.04-09-11

Full Sale Price: $340,000.00

HEIDORN, NICHOLAS to HART, MEGAN ELIZABETH

Property Address: 19 MINUTE MAN TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12826 Page: 0549

Tax Account: 134.17-3-45

Full Sale Price: $231,000.00

STEK, LORRAINE et al to LOVERING, KAREN et ano

Property Address: 17 WEDGEWOO DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12826 Page: 0672

Tax Account: 134.06-1-67

Full Sale Price: $165,000.00

14625

ELLIS, SUSI A et al to COTTER, SHAWN L

Property Address: 57 WOODCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Liber: 12827 Page: 0019

Tax Account: 138.07-1-76

Full Sale Price: $290,500.00

14626

MALIZIA, RICHARD G to MARE PROPERTIES LLC

Property Address: 1520 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12826 Page: 0646

Tax Account: 089.10-3-11

Full Sale Price: $127,500.00

STONE PEAK MANAGEMENT, LLC et ano to JONES, DARRYL J

Property Address: 128 RIDGECREST ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12827 Page: 0117

Tax Account: 074.15-14-31

Full Sale Price: $158,000.00

TODD, LISA B et ano to GARTLEY, ANDREW P et ano

Property Address: 78 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12827 Page: 0182

Tax Account: 058.04-2-16

Full Sale Price: $325,000.00