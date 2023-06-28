Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Deeds
Recorded June 16, 2023 76
DESSO, KAREN C to CIESLINSKI, KATIE et ano
Property Address:
Liber: 12827 Page: 0144
Tax Account:
Full Sale Price: $373,000.00
EMPEY, JENNIFER D et ano to HOWARD, DYLAN C et ano
Property Address:
Liber: 12827 Page: 0082
Tax Account:
Full Sale Price: $551,150.00
14420
COREY, MOLLY M et ano to SILVERSTONE, SARA
Property Address: 16 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420
Liber: 12827 Page: 0195
Tax Account: 069.53-1-9
Full Sale Price: $167,000.00
ETTINGER, HARRY A et ano to GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER JAMES et ano
Property Address: 3939 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420
Liber: 12827 Page: 0167
Tax Account: 069.05-1-20
Full Sale Price: $270,000.00
14427
MORRELL TEAM IN MOTION LLC to BORGESEN, JONATHAN MICHAEL et ano
Property Address: 4 CHASE MEADOW TRAIL, MENDON NY 14427
Liber: 12827 Page: 0088
Tax Account: 222.17-1-4
Full Sale Price: $662,165.08
14428
JOHNSON, ARTHUR B to SANK, JOSHUA S
Property Address: 149 KING ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428
Liber: 12827 Page: 0103
Tax Account: 145.05-1-25
Full Sale Price: $185,000.00
14450
BARBARA A MASON IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ano to MUKHTAR, IMRAN et ano
Property Address: 4 COLONIAL CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12826 Page: 0602
Tax Account: 180.03-2-20
Full Sale Price: $277,480.00
DARLING, ANTOINETTE R et ano to MCGRATH, PATRICIA
Property Address: 127 BRENTWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12827 Page: 0079
Tax Account: 165.06-2-57
Full Sale Price: $309,000.00
HOUSEL, REBECCA A et ano to DELASOTA, RICHARD MICHAEL JR
Property Address: 16 LOOKOUT VIEW ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12826 Page: 0678
Tax Account: 166.09-1-32
Full Sale Price: $392,000.00
RAAFLAUB, MARCIA Z to FITZGERALD, JOSEPH BARRETT et ano
Property Address: 4 DUNHAM CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12827 Page: 0236
Tax Account: 140.18-2-39
Full Sale Price: $375,000.00
14464
DOWD, DANIEL F et ano to DOWD, EDWARD et ano
Property Address: 91 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464
Liber: 12826 Page: 0695
Tax Account: 015.04-1-26
Full Sale Price: $1.00
PLOVANICH, CHARLES et ano to LANG, CALEB W
Property Address: 954 MONROE ORLEANS COUNTY LINE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464
Liber: 12826 Page: 0629
Tax Account: 011.02-1-4
Full Sale Price: $210,000.00
14467
GIUGNO, ANGELA et ano to GIUGNO, FRANCESCA M et ano
Property Address: 41 TRADITIONS PLACE, HENRIETTA NY 14467
Liber: 12826 Page: 0572
Tax Account: 189.12-3-10
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14526
FLETCHER, MATTHEW I to KLEPPE, JOSH
Property Address: 32 BEACON HILLS DRIVE NORTH, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12827 Page: 0073
Tax Account: 109.05-1-49
Full Sale Price: $315,000.00
KICERA, ANDREW B et ano to MCDONALD, KARI et ano
Property Address: 25 SUNLEAF DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12827 Page: 0121
Tax Account: 109.01-2-112
Full Sale Price: $565,000.00
PARISIAN, ANDREW to LAPIN, OLESAKDR et ano
Property Address: 1971 ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12827 Page: 0210
Tax Account: 139.07-3-5
Full Sale Price: $245,000.00
SMITH, EDWARD P et al to PERINTON ENTERPRISES LLC
Property Address: 1977 DUBLIN ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12826 Page: 0585
Tax Account: 125.03-2-6
Full Sale Price: $225,000.00
WESLEY, MARIANNE to HUNGERFORDTAUSCH, EVA E et ano
Property Address: 106 VALLEY GREEN DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12827 Page: 0207
Tax Account: 124.20-2-17
Full Sale Price: $302,500.00
14534
COLE, SHIRLEY JEAN to BROWN, LISA M et ano
Property Address: 35 ENGLEWOOD HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12827 Page: 0233
Tax Account: 163.17-2-34
Full Sale Price: $325,000.00
GIAMBONE-KUSTIGIAN, BRIANNA L et ano to APEL, KATHRYN J
Property Address: 27 SHIRE OAKS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12827 Page: 0039
Tax Account: 151.12-4-7
Full Sale Price: $475,000.00
LINDE, KIM et ano to DISSEN, KIMBERLY C et ano
Property Address: 51 NORTHFIELD GATE, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12827 Page: 0221
Tax Account: 178.05-1-71
Full Sale Price: $385,000.00
14559
DEATS, ZACHARY T to DIPASQUALE, JUNIA et ano
Property Address: 13 DRESSER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12826 Page: 0664
Tax Account: 085.04-1-38
Full Sale Price: $270,000.00
DIPASQUALE, JAMES T to DEVLIN, ALBERT F et ano
Property Address: 42 GLENN HAVEN, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12827 Page: 0141
Tax Account: 087.15-1-84
Full Sale Price: $222,500.00
LFG II REALTY LLC to RF WEDGE PROPCO LLC
Property Address: 5 CHURCH STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12827 Page: 0068
Tax Account: 87.09-9-3
Full Sale Price: $1,500,000.00
WILLIAMS, ALVIN R to WILLIAMS, PATRICK J
Property Address: 2503 UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12826 Page: 0691
Tax Account: 101.04-2-9
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14580
BOJKO, MICHAEL T et ano to BOJKO, MICHAEL T
Property Address: 15 MIYAH DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0134
Tax Account: 095.01-3-61
Full Sale Price: $1.00
CIULLA, BRITTANY N et ano to PATANE, BRYAN MICHAEL et ano
Property Address: 1293 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0106
Tax Account: 050.01-1-45
Full Sale Price: $307,000.00
DUNADEE, ANDREA et ano to BLAISE, GUNNER
Property Address: 83 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0138
Tax Account: 079.19-2-1./818
Full Sale Price: $195,000.00
FAIZY, FARHADA to LINDENHOVIUS, ALYSHIA et ano
Property Address: 1058 LARKSTON DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0171
Tax Account: 064.20-1-16
Full Sale Price: $350,000.00
GILLEN, DANIEL J et ano to HARMAN, KEVIN R et ano
Property Address: 691 BROOKEVILLE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12826 Page: 0622
Tax Account: 063.20-1-84
Full Sale Price: $289,900.00
ROBERTS, GLENDA et ano to PINNACLE STRATEGY ADVISORS LLC
Property Address: 438 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0025
Tax Account: 063.10-1-44
Full Sale Price: $140,000.00
ROBERTS, GLENDA et ano to PINNACLE STRATEGY ADVISORS LLC
Property Address: 440 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0030
Tax Account: 063.10-1-43
Full Sale Price: $140,000.00
VALENTE, ANDRE et ano to BENNETT, GEOFFREY
Property Address: 1340 CHERRY LAUREL CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12827 Page: 0225
Tax Account: 065.03-2-62
Full Sale Price: $511,600.00
14586
DOHERTY, FRANK J et ano to DOHERTY, BRYAN J et ano
Property Address: 16 DONCASTER TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586
Liber: 12826 Page: 0566
Tax Account: 188.69-1-32
Full Sale Price: $1.00
GAYLORD, LINDA S to SAPKOTA, GOPAL
Property Address: 241 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586
Liber: 12827 Page: 0217
Tax Account: 188.46-1-22
Full Sale Price: $132,924.00
ORME, JASON A et ano to MOKTAN, ROSHAN et ano
Property Address: 80 PLANTERS ROW, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586
Liber: 12827 Page: 0228
Tax Account: 188.03-6-15
Full Sale Price: $420,000.00
SHELHART, RICHARD et ano to SHELHART, ELIZABETH R
Property Address: 33 PARTRIDGEBERRY WAY, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586
Liber: 12827 Page: 0053
Tax Account: 188.53-1-32
Full Sale Price: $140,000.00
14606
CHILDRESS, CAROL L to DAMBRA, STEVEN et ano
Property Address: 19 LE MANZ DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606
Liber: 12826 Page: 0578
Tax Account: 119.07-2-67
Full Sale Price: $1.00
DAMBRA, STEVEN et ano to BOYLIN, THOMAS et al
Property Address: 19 LE MANZ DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606
Liber: 12827 Page: 0065
Tax Account: 119.07-2-67
Full Sale Price: $280,000.00
KELLEY, LUCILLE to KELLEY, DAVID
Property Address: 35 BOBBIE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606
Liber: 12826 Page: 0625
Tax Account: 103.12-2-17
Full Sale Price: $1.00
NGUYEN, THANH D to Nguyen, Chien Dinh et ano
Property Address: 23 DREXEL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606
Liber: 12827 Page: 0242
Tax Account: 104.18-2-13
Full Sale Price: $170,000.00
14607
31 BARRINGTON LLC to MEALEY, AMY C et ano
Property Address: 31 BARRINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607
Liber: 12826 Page: 0553
Tax Account: 121.44-2-2.002
Full Sale Price: $755,000.00
GERKE, STEVEN M to HOSPERS, MARK R
Property Address: 417 BROADWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14607
Liber: 12827 Page: 0214
Tax Account: 121.48-1-90.002
Full Sale Price: $150,000.00
14608
NCS HOME PROPERTIES INC to SPERR, MARK A et ano
Property Address: 68 LORIMER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608
Liber: 12827 Page: 0042
Tax Account: 105.59-2-27
Full Sale Price: $75,000.00
14609
D’AGOSTINO, SUZANNE to YARBOROUGH, JOY
Property Address: 244 TEAKWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12826 Page: 0569
Tax Account: 092.38-1-10
Full Sale Price: $1.00
GP HOLDINGS 3 LLC to DIVINE TABERNACLE OF FAITH INC
Property Address: 704 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12827 Page: 0186
Tax Account: 106.60-3-39
Full Sale Price: $25,000.00
PAZ PROPERTIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY to RUDNICK, RACHEL H et ano
Property Address: 102 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12827 Page: 0189
Tax Account: 135.49-3-25
Full Sale Price: $218,000.00
RICHTER, MARGARET A et ano to MANNING, MALLORY J
Property Address: 75 QUENTIN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12827 Page: 0035
Tax Account: 107.82-2-42
Full Sale Price: $310,000.00
SOUTH WEDGE HOLDINGS LLC to HALL, ANGELA L C
Property Address: 49 MORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12827 Page: 0175
Tax Account: 107.38-1-62
Full Sale Price: $90,000.00
14610
KOCH, BRIANNAMARIE R et ano to GAGE, SHANNON et ano
Property Address: 1737 BLOSSOM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610
Liber: 12827 Page: 0062
Tax Account: 123.09-3-78
Full Sale Price: $272,000.00
14611
ONE EIGHTY REALTY LLC to PEARCE, ANISA A et ano
Property Address: 276 EPWORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611
Liber: 12827 Page: 0113
Tax Account: 120.67-2-61.001
Full Sale Price: $90,000.00
14612
IOVINO, DINA F et ano to IOVINO, JAMES G JR
Property Address: 210 BARCLAY COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14612
Liber: 12827 Page: 0110
Tax Account: 045.02-1-52
Full Sale Price: $220,000.00
14613
INVETERATE DEVELOPMENT LLC to RZA GROUP INC
Property Address: 44 GLENDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613
Liber: 12826 Page: 0649
Tax Account: 105.35-1-25
Full Sale Price: $51,500.00
14616
ALMENDAREZ, HAROLD et ano to SMIGELSKIS, ALANA et ano
Property Address: 86 GLENBROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616
Liber: 12827 Page: 0076
Tax Account: 060.41-2-19
Full Sale Price: $205,000.00
14617
BEATO, LESIA M et ano to GRATZER, DAVID A
Property Address: 165 KINGS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617
Liber: 12826 Page: 0683
Tax Account: 076.16-2-75
Full Sale Price: $245,006.00
MCBRIDE, JOHN to WILLIAMS, DANIELLE
Property Address: 32 THATCHER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617
Liber: 12826 Page: 0669
Tax Account: 061.10-2-42
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14618
GRACELAND PROPERTIES LLC to GJEFF LLC
Property Address: 3350 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618
Liber: 12826 Page: 0541
Tax Account: 150.16-2-1
Full Sale Price: $700,000.00
HERMAN, KRISTINE et al to SCHROTH, MARY C et ano
Property Address: 72 ROBY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618
Liber: 12827 Page: 0192
Tax Account: 137.09-4-64
Full Sale Price: $340,000.00
MCQUAID, MICHAEL J et ano to LEON, SAMI et ano
Property Address: 139 CHADBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618
Liber: 12827 Page: 0022
Tax Account: 137.05-3-38
Full Sale Price: $373,000.00
14619
MIETUS, JOHN C to DEGENNARO, ASHLEY RENEE et al
Property Address: 81 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619
Liber: 12827 Page: 0130
Tax Account: 120.56-3-42
Full Sale Price: $43,300.00
14620
LUSTIK, LEONARD to HIGGINS, JOSHUA et ano
Property Address: 5 BEEKMAN PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620
Liber: 12827 Page: 0148
Tax Account: 136.12-3-70
Full Sale Price: $425,000.00
MACHANOFF, CHRISTOPHER to TOLBERT, COLE
Property Address: 21 DIEM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620
Liber: 12827 Page: 0179
Tax Account: 121.73-3-66
Full Sale Price: $350,000.00
14621
BEBB, MARK W to BABER, MARILYN
Property Address: 105 BARBERRY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12826 Page: 0557
Tax Account: 091.75-1-61
Full Sale Price: $1.00
MAYE, JOHN E to JOHN E MAYE IRREVOCABLE TRUST U/A DATED APRIL 19 2023 et ano
Property Address: 57 NORTHVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12827 Page: 0125
Tax Account: 091.69-3-1
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14622
BECKS, CARLTON T to BECKS, JOYCE G
Property Address: 248 LIBERY AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622
Liber: 12826 Page: 0575
Tax Account: 077.07-4-9
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14623
FORTMAN, NANCY A to FORTMAN, MICHAEL R
Property Address: 65 ALETA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623
Liber: 12826 Page: 0545
Tax Account: 176.10-2-51
Full Sale Price: $160,000.00
14624
DIVERS, LORRIE D to KRAUSE, EARL et ano
Property Address: 20 WILLOW WIND TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12826 Page: 0661
Tax Account: 117.04-09-11
Full Sale Price: $340,000.00
HEIDORN, NICHOLAS to HART, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Property Address: 19 MINUTE MAN TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12826 Page: 0549
Tax Account: 134.17-3-45
Full Sale Price: $231,000.00
STEK, LORRAINE et al to LOVERING, KAREN et ano
Property Address: 17 WEDGEWOO DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12826 Page: 0672
Tax Account: 134.06-1-67
Full Sale Price: $165,000.00
14625
ELLIS, SUSI A et al to COTTER, SHAWN L
Property Address: 57 WOODCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625
Liber: 12827 Page: 0019
Tax Account: 138.07-1-76
Full Sale Price: $290,500.00
14626
MALIZIA, RICHARD G to MARE PROPERTIES LLC
Property Address: 1520 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12826 Page: 0646
Tax Account: 089.10-3-11
Full Sale Price: $127,500.00
STONE PEAK MANAGEMENT, LLC et ano to JONES, DARRYL J
Property Address: 128 RIDGECREST ROAD, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12827 Page: 0117
Tax Account: 074.15-14-31
Full Sale Price: $158,000.00
TODD, LISA B et ano to GARTLEY, ANDREW P et ano
Property Address: 78 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12827 Page: 0182
Tax Account: 058.04-2-16
Full Sale Price: $325,000.00