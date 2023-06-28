Second Circuit – Probable cause affidavit: United States v. Lauria (Molina)

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Probable cause affidavit

Inevitable discovery – Misstatements

United States v. Lauria (Molina)

21-2598

Judges Leval, Raggi, and Perez

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of substantive and conspiratorial Hobbs Act robbery and of the brandishing of a firearm during two crimes of violence. He argues that the court erred in relying on the inevitable discovery doctrine to deny his motion to suppress evidence obtained through warrants supported by defective affidavits and in charging the jury that a gun constitutes a firearm and refusing to give his requested jury instruction.

Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court held that the inevitable discovery doctrine does not apply because the conceded misstatements in the affidavits were material to the issuing magistrate judge’s probable cause determinations. Furthermore, it was not harmless error to instruct the jury that a gun is a firearm.

Richard W. Levitt, of Levitt & Kaizer, for the defendant-appellant; Lindsey Keenan, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee.

Oral argument audio