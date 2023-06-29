Fourth Department – Discovery: Cai v. Miserendino

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Discovery

Privileged credentialed information – All civil actions

Cai v. Miserendino

CA 22-00036

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action alleging breach of oral contract, quantum meruit, promissory estoppel, and unjust enrichment arising from the defendants’ alleged failure to compensate the plaintiffs for medical consulting services provided in connection with the defendants’ law practice during a time when the plaintiff and defendant were in a romantic relationship. The plaintiffs also alleged that the defendants induced the plaintiffs to terminate their affiliation with the non-party health systems, which resulted in a loss of income. The defendants appealed from an order finding that certain requested discovery materials were privileged staff credentialing and other privileged information and were not discoverable by law.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the governing Education Law and Public Health Law statutes contemplated all civil actions and not just for tort actions and thus shielded the information from being disclosed.

Phillip A. Oswald, of Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham, for the defendants-appellants; Steven W. Klutkowski, of Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gresens, for the plaintiffs-respondents; David M. Stillwell, of Stillwell Visco, for the non-party-respondents.

Oral argument video