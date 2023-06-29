Fourth Department – In-court identification: People v. Cleveland

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

In-court identification

Inability to identify via photo array

People v. Cleveland

KA 17-00980

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of kidnapping and robbery. The conviction arose from an incident in which the defendant and another perpetrator robbed at gunpoint a food delivery worker after he had made a delivery, accompanied the victim to his vehicle and had him sit in the back seat. After driving the vehicle for a time, they forced the victim to get into the trunk, from which the victim eventually escaped by pulling the release latch and running away when the vehicle stopped.

Ruling: The Appellate Division modified the sentence but otherwise affirmed. The court held that the defendant was not deprived of a fair trial when the victim identified him for the first time at trial because the defendant was able to explore weaknesses and suggestiveness of the identification in front of the jury. The victim’s inability to identify the defendant in a photo array went to the weight to be given the identification, and not its admissibility. Furthermore, the victim provided a rational explanation for the difference between his pretrial inability to identify the defendant and his in-court identification.

Bradley E. Keem, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video