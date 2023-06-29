Fourth Department – Motion to dismiss: Castiglione v. Pisanczyn

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motion to dismiss

Efforts to move case forward

Castiglione v. Pisanczyn

CA 22-01130

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking injuries she sustained as a result of a motor vehicle accident. The defendant appealed from an order denying her motion to dismiss the complaint for failure to prosecute.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the instant case is not the type of case contemplated by CPLR 3216 wherein dismissal is warranted for a pattern of persistent neglect, history of extensive delay, evidence of an intent to abandon prosecution, and lack of any tenable excuse for delay. The court noted that the plaintiff’s efforts to move the case forward during the 90-day period, which included reaching a stipulation with the defendant to bifurcate the trial, negated any inference that the plaintiff intended to abandon the action.

Hilary C. Banker, of Burgio, Curvin & Banker, for the defendant-appellant; Frank M. Bogulski for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video