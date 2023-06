Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 26, 30, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 26, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

SANTIAGO-DEJESUS, J

56 AVENUE APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $596.00

SAVAGE, ALICIA M

940 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,426.00

SIMS, CRAIG J

110 BOWMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

SINGLETON, ATEF

91 FERNWOOD PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $238.00

SOTO, SERGIO M

154 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $850.00

STARLING, NAMARI D

30 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,476.00

TAYLOR, MALCOLM J

107 ABERDEEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

TAYLOR, QENTIN E

3 VOSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $596.00

THOMAS, TAQUIRAH D

1981 DEWEY AVENUE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,276.00

TITUS, BRITTNEY R

5 ARBORWOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

TROTTER, SETH M

3045 COMPLEX DRIVE, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $338.00

VAZQUEZ, HILARIO

470 NORTH PARK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,376.00

WALKER, SHAKERRA B

574 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,426.00

WASHINGTON, DONTE J

298 FIELDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $676.00

WASHINGTON, MASSIE

735 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

WASTON-ANDERSON, DESTINY N

306 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

WILLIAMS, ANTHONY

241 ALPINE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $852.50

WILLIAMS, CLEVE J

56 ALPHONSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

WILSON, ANTHONY

220 CUMMINGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $208.00

WILSON, CHAZMEER D

202 VAN AUKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $238.00

ZAYAS, MARGARET C

415 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $238.00

Judgments

Recorded May 30, 2023

JUDGMENT

ARROYO, ANGEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LOPEZ, VICTOR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MAULT, RICHARD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MAULT, RICHARD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MUNIZ, ANTONIO

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

QUAGLIATA, JAMES A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SMITH, DANIEL L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WILSON, XANDRIA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS

B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS, B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS B2B C

Favor: ACCELERATE VENTURE HOLDINGS LLC FUEL4CLOSERS L.L.C. GUNSANDAMMO L.L.C. J&B WORLDWIDE LLC ELLAH INC. et ano

Amount: $15,086.00

BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

BANK OF AMERICA N.A. BANK OF AMERICA N.A., BANK OF AMERICA N.A. BANK OF AMERICA N.A. BANK

Favor: KNAPP, CARL J

Amount: $8,430.65

BYZFUNDER NY LLC

BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFUNDER NY LLC, BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFU

Favor: NEFF, CODY LEE et ano

Amount: $58,733.70

BYZFUNDER NY LLC

BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFUNDER NY LLC, BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFUNDER NY LLC BYZFU

Favor: ELITE TXP SERVICES LLC et ano

Amount: $27,548.84

EAGLE EYE ADVANCE LLC

EAGLE EYE ADVANCE LLC EAGLE EYE ADVANCE LLC, EAGLE EYE ADVANCE LLC EAGLE EYE ADVANCE LLC EAGLE

Favor: ELITE BUILDING INC. et ano

Amount: $154,026.68

EBF HOLDINGS LLC

EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC, EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF H

Favor: PROBILL CONSULTING SERVICES INC. et ano

Amount: $63,878.50

EBF HOLDINGS LLC

EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC, EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF H

Favor: RYAN, BRANDON MICHAEL et ano

Amount: $44,372.74

EBF HOLDINGS LLC

EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC, EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF HOLDINGS LLC EBF H

Favor: DELIOS TRUCKS LLC et ano

Amount: $71,044.80

FIVE STAR BANK

FIVE STAR BANK FIVE STAR BANK, FIVE STAR BANK FIVE STAR BANK FIVE

Favor: MELENDEZ, SULEIMA et ano

Amount: $11,631.67

GREEN GRASS CAPITAL

GREEN GRASS CAPITAL GREEN GRASS CAPITAL, GREEN GRASS CAPITAL GREEN GRASS CAPITAL GREEN

Favor: A MISSOURI CORPORATION et al

Amount: $81,828.00

JONES, ROBERT C.

Favor: M&T BANK

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $18,788.48

JRG FUNDING LLC

JRG FUNDING LLC JRG FUNDING LLC, JRG FUNDING LLC JRG FUNDING LLC JRG F

Favor: SEI, KEITH ALLEN et ano

Amount: $46,875.00

JRG FUNDING LLC

JRG FUNDING LLC JRG FUNDING LLC, JRG FUNDING LLC JRG FUNDING LLC JRG F

Favor: SEI, KEITH ALLEN et ano

Amount: $46,875.00

LVNV FUNDING LLC

LVNV FUNDING LLC LVNV FUNDING LLC, LVNV FUNDING LLC LVNV FUNDING LLC LVNV

Favor: GUNDA, NATALIYA

Amount: $2,676.42

MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC, MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC MIDLA

Favor: MOORE, MAY

Amount: $751.71

NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC, NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC NEWCO

Favor: G R P TRANSPORT LLC et al

Amount: $19,473.20

SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC

SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC, SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC SPART

Favor: EDWARDS, JERRY et ano

Amount: $7,983.72

TD BANK USA NA

TD BANK USA NA TD BANK USA NA, TD BANK USA NA TD BANK USA NA TD BA

Favor: HALL, ANTHONY M

Amount: $2,686.03

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ALLEN, MARY C

Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

Fuller, Eddie F. et ano

Favor: The Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Company

Amount:

KANE, SCOTT

Favor: GREECE VENTURE LLC

Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP

Amount:

OWTEN, ANTHONY et ano

Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP

Amount:

SALGADO, JOHN R et ano

Favor: LONG POND VENTURE LLC

Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP

Amount:

SCHOJAN, KARINE

Favor: HENRIETTA VENTURE LLC

Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

ASBURY, RODRICK D

75 TEXAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

BANKS, LASHAWN L

153 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

BARKER, JALEN J

147 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $275.00

BROOKS, CORDALE K

82 LYCEUM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $375.00

BURSEY, LEVI T

170 STEKO AVENUE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $325.00

BUTLER, CHINA K

37 THIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $926.00

BUTLER, CHINA K

37 THIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

CADENAS, JOHNNY G

35 FINCH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $65.00

CATHEY, SINIA K

49 ELLINGTON ROAD 43, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $89.32

CATHEY, SINIA K

49 ELLINGTON ROAD 43, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $102.31

CATHEY, SINIA K

49 ELLINGTON ROAD 43, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $564.32

CATO, SHARROD T

382 SAXTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $226.67