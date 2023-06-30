Court of Appeals – CPL 440 motion: People v. Hartle

New York State Court of Appeals

CPL 440 motion

Newly discovered evidence – Known communications

People v. Hartle

No. 17

Judge Garcia

Background: The defendant was convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old victim. He asks the court to deem the summary denial of his motion to vacate his conviction an abuse of discretion.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of his 440 motion. The court held that the newly discovered evidence proffered by the defendant consisted of incriminating text messages and explicit photographic exchanges with the victim that the defendant had deleted before his arrest. The court noted that it is evidence that the defendant knew about, was involved in the creation of, and believed he destroyed well before trial in an effort to conceal criminal activity. The defendant knew the evidence was not recovered from her device and sought to use that to his advantage at trial, alleging innocence. Failure of his trial strategy does not permit the defendant to resurrect his communications with the victim as newly discovered evidence.

John A. Cirando for the appellant; Matthew L. Peabody for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript