Fourth Department – Domestic Relations Law: Cole v. Hoover

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Domestic Relations Law

Oral stipulation – Unenforceable

Cole v. Hoover

CA 22-00969

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff, the former wife of the defendant, sought vacatur of the judgment of divorce and a declaration that the parties’ oral stipulation was invalid and unenforceable because it did not comply with the Domestic Relations Law. She appeals from an order that denied her motion for summary judgment.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that, to be a valid stipulation, it had to be reduced to writing, subscribed, or acknowledged by the parties as required by the Domestic Relations Law. Moreover, the court noted that an oral stipulation is not enforceable if ratified. There are no exceptions to the statute.

Peter McGrath, of McGrath Law firm, for the plaintiff-appellant; John B. Surgalla, of Tronolone & Surgalla, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video