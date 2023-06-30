Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Dunbar v. Women & Children’s Hospital

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Medical malpractice

Informed consent – Sufficiency of complaint

Dunbar v. Women & Children’s Hospital

CA 22-01713

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiffs are the parents of an infant who died shortly after birth. They commenced a medical malpractice action alleging negligence in the treatment of the plaintiff mother during the delivery of her child. The plaintiffs appealed from an order that dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims sounding in ordinary negligence and their cause of action for lack of informed consent against them.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the plaintiffs failed to state a cause of action based on lack of informed consent as they alleged that the injuries were sustained due to the negligent postponing of a cesarean section and not the result of an invasive procedure.

Morgan Jamie Dunbar and Macnore Cameron, pro se plaintiffs-appellants; Mollie C. McGorry, of Connors LLP, Kimberly A. Cline, of The Tarantino Law Firm, and Neal A. Johnson, of Eagan & Heimer, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video