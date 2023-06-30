Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Dunbar v. Women & Children’s Hospital

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department
Medical malpractice
Informed consent – Sufficiency of complaint
Dunbar v. Women & Children’s Hospital
CA 22-01713
Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County
Background: The plaintiffs are the parents of an infant who died shortly after birth. They commenced a medical malpractice action alleging negligence in the treatment of the plaintiff mother during the delivery of her child. The plaintiffs appealed from an order that dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims sounding in ordinary negligence and their cause of action for lack of informed consent against them.
Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the plaintiffs failed to state a cause of action based on lack of informed consent as they alleged that the injuries were sustained due to the negligent postponing of a cesarean section and not the result of an invasive procedure.
Morgan Jamie Dunbar and Macnore Cameron, pro se plaintiffs-appellants; Mollie C. McGorry, of Connors LLP, Kimberly A. Cline, of The Tarantino Law Firm, and Neal A. Johnson, of Eagan & Heimer, for the defendants-respondents.