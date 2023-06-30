Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Jury reaches guilty verdict in murder case

Jury reaches guilty verdict in murder case

Sentencing is set for Aug. 16

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2023 0

A Monroe County Court jury on Thursday convicted Ronald Lagasse, 54, of second-degree murder for the murder of Mary Simzer.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Rochester Police officers found Simzer, 65, dead in an alley on Pearce Street with blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Based on video evidence and forensic evidence investigators identified registered sex offender Ronald Lagasse as the murderer.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Senior Assistant District Attorney Aliyah Fowler.

Lagasse is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16.


