Mortgage fraud case settled

Rochester law firm Thomas & Solomon LLP has settled a whistleblower lawsuit for $23.8 million.

The lawsuit accused Movement Mortgage of mortgage fraud under the government’s Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) home loan programs.

As part of the settlement agreement, Movement admitted that it inaccurately represented that a percentage of its loans were not eligible for FHA and VA mortgage insurance, according to Thomas & Solomon.

Movement also admitted that it generally did not adhere to the government’s self-reporting requirements or routinely report material defects as required, according to the plaintiff’s law firm.

As a result of Movement’s misconduct, HUD and the VA incurred substantial losses when loans defaulted, and insurance payments were subsequently paid to Movement.

According to the settlement agreement, since 2018, Movement implemented measures to improve its operational and quality controls, according to the law firm.

Whistleblowers who are aware of fraud of any type against the federal government can file a claim under the False Claims Act. The law gives those who file claims anywhere from between 15% and 30% of the recovery, plus attorneys’ fees.

In the Movement Mortgage case, the two whistleblowers will collectively receive more than $4 million.