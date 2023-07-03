Court of Appeals addresses SARA question

'Issue presented is substantial and novel'

The New York State Court of Appeals has ruled that a state law that imposes restrictions on where individuals who are paroled after being convicted of certain crimes can live applies to youthful offenders as well as adults.

The Sexual Assault Reform Act (SARA) imposes a mandatory restriction prohibiting a person who is serving a sentence for certain crimes against a minor victim and is released on parole from coming within 1,000 feet of school grounds.

“The question presented in this appeal is whether that restriction applies to youthful offenders. We hold that it does,” Justice Caitlin J. Halligan wrote in the decision.

A defendant identified only as E.S. in the decision, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape of a 13-year-old victim. The defendant was 18 but adjudicated a youthful offender.

The defendant initially was sentenced to 10 years of probation, but, after violating the terms of his probation, he was re-sentenced to an indeterminate term in prison.

His earliest possible release date of August 2018 was subject to numerous conditions, including that he was required to abide by SARA’s school grounds condition and would not be released until he identified a residence that was not within 1,000 feet of school property.

He was unable to obtain suitable housing and remained in prison.

In March 2019, the defendant filed a habeas corpus petition claiming that, as a youthful offender, he was not subject to SARA’s school grounds condition and was unlawfully being held in prison past his parole eligibility date.

A state Supreme Court justice denied the petition. The defendant appealed to the Appellate Division, which reversed the lower court ruling in a split decision.

“The Court held that, while the statutory language at issue appeared to cover youthful offenders, nothing in SARA’s legislative history indicated an intent to impose the school grounds condition on youthful offenders,” Halligan wrote.

The state appealed the decision to the Court of Appeals, which reversed the Appellate Division.

“The issue presented is substantial and novel, appears likely to be repeated, and is capable of evading review given the relatively short indeterminate prison terms applicable to youthful offenders,” the court wrote.

The defendant argued that as a youthful offender, he was exempt from the restriction because a youthful offender is not technically serving a sentence.

“If the term ‘sentence’ does not include youthful offenders, there would be no express statutory authorization to release them on parole at all — a result that would be unduly harsh and irreconcilable with the goal of facilitating a ‘fresh start’ for youthful offenders,” Halligan wrote.

Halligan noted many examples in state law that refer to a sentence in reference to youthful offenders.

“Given the repeated use of the term ‘sentence’ in relation to youthful offenders … we cannot conclude that the legislature thought youthful offenders do not serve a ‘sentence,’ or meant to exclude youthful offenders from the school grounds condition on this basis,” Halligan wrote.

“While SARA’s legislative history does not directly address the reason for imposing a school grounds condition but not registration and notification requirements on youthful offenders, imposing the latter would be incompatible with the goal of shielding youthful offenders from the stigma of a criminal record and affording them an opportunity for a new beginning,” Halligan wrote.

“While we appreciate that the consequences of imposing the school grounds condition may be severe, the legislature has authorized the imposition of other long-term consequences, such as a lengthy probationary term, on youthful offenders,” she wrote.

