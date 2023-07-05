Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Medley v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
Immigration Law
Termination of removal proceedings – Agency conduct
20-3079
Judges Leval, Chin, and Bianco
Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision affirming the denial of his motions to terminate his removal proceedings. He argues that regulatory and constitutional violations occurred during his allegedly illegal arrest and interrogation required termination of the proceedings.
Ruling: The Second Circuit denied the petition. The court held that the violative conduct alleged by the petitioner does not warrant termination of the removal proceedings. The tactics used by Immigration & Customs Enforcement officers were not discriminatory, nor amounted to unlawful coercion.
Ryan Brewer, of the Bronx Defender,s for the petitioner; Tim Ramnitz, of the US Department of Justicefor, the respondent.