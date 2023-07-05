Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Medley v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff//July 5, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Medley v. Garland

Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Medley v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff//July 5, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration Law

Termination of removal proceedings – Agency conduct

Medley v. Garland

20-3079

Judges Leval, Chin, and Bianco

Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision affirming the denial of his motions to terminate his removal proceedings. He argues that regulatory and constitutional violations occurred during his allegedly illegal arrest and interrogation required termination of the proceedings.

Ruling: The Second Circuit denied the petition. The court held that the violative conduct alleged by the petitioner does not warrant termination of the removal proceedings. The tactics used by Immigration & Customs Enforcement officers were not discriminatory, nor amounted to unlawful coercion.

Ryan Brewer, of the Bronx Defender,s for the petitioner; Tim Ramnitz, of the US Department of Justicefor,  the respondent.

Oral argument audio

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Emergency vehicle accident: Gernatt v. Gregoire

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Emergency vehicle accident [...]

July 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Trip and fall: Haas v. Town of Cheektowaga

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and fall Municipal lia[...]

July 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Harris

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

July 5, 2023

Court of Appeals – Vicarious liability: Anderson v. Commack Fire District, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals Vicarious liability Privileged actions – Fire district’s liability [...]

July 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Municipal Law: Fang v. Town of Amherst

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Municipal Law Oral examina[...]

July 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Domestic Relations Law: Cole v. Hoover

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Domestic Relations Law Oral[...]

June 30, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...