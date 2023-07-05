Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Medley v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration Law

Termination of removal proceedings – Agency conduct

Medley v. Garland

20-3079

Judges Leval, Chin, and Bianco

Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision affirming the denial of his motions to terminate his removal proceedings. He argues that regulatory and constitutional violations occurred during his allegedly illegal arrest and interrogation required termination of the proceedings.

Ruling: The Second Circuit denied the petition. The court held that the violative conduct alleged by the petitioner does not warrant termination of the removal proceedings. The tactics used by Immigration & Customs Enforcement officers were not discriminatory, nor amounted to unlawful coercion.

Ryan Brewer, of the Bronx Defender,s for the petitioner; Tim Ramnitz, of the US Department of Justicefor, the respondent.

Oral argument audio