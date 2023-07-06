Fourth Department – Discovery of metadata: James v. VDRNC, LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Discovery of metadata

Quality assurance privilege

James v. VDRNC, LLC

CA 22-01270

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit sought to subpoena records from the respondents during an investigation into alleged instances of neglect and abuse at a skilled nursing facility operated by the respondent. The information sought, included medication administration records and treatment administration records, including metadata showing the time the MARs and TARs were entered into the respondent’s computer systems. The respondents failed to comply and moved for a protective order arguing the time-of-entry metadata was privileged pursuant to the quality assurance privilege in the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act. Upon reargument, the court determined that the MARs and TARs were not privileged, and neither was the time-of-entry metadata.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the respondent failed to establish that the time-of-entry metadata was generated by or at the behest of its quality assurance committee for quality assurance purposes.

Francis J. Smith, of O’Connell & Aronowitz, for the respondent-appellant; Margaret Cieprisz, of the NYS Office of the Attorney General, for the petitioner-respondent; Andrew Gimigliano, of Mandelbaum Barrett, for the respondent.

