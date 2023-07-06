Court of Appeals – Structured Settlement Protection Act: Cordero v. Transamerica Annuity Service, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 6, 2023

Court of Appeals – Structured Settlement Protection Act: Cordero v. Transamerica Annuity Service, et al.

New York State Court of Appeals

Structured Settlement Protection Act

Enforcement – Anti-assignment provisions

Cordero v. Transamerica Annuity Service, et al.

No. 21

Judge Troutman

Background: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit certified a question asking whether a plaintiff sufficiently pleads a cause of action for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing under New York law by alleging that, during a Structured Settlement Protection Act proceeding, the defendants failed to enforce the anti-assignment provisions contained in structured settlement and qualified assignment agreements.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held the allegations presented do not state a cognizable cause of action for breach of the implied covenant. To hold otherwise would create an implied fiduciary duty on the part of the issuers or obligors to protect the plaintiff from the consequences of their own breach.

Scott A. Eisman for the appellant; John Neman for the respondents.

Oral argument video

Transcript

