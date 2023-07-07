Court of Appeals – Arbitration: TCR Sports Broadcasting Holding v. WN Parnter LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 7, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals

Arbitration

Evident partiality – Sophisticated parties

TCR Sports Broadcasting Holding v. WN Parnter LLC, et al.

No. 13

Judge Singas

Background: The issue involves two Major League Baseball teams and their co-owned regional sport network who are in a dispute regarding the fair market value of certain telecast rights. At issue was the evident partiality of the arbitrator presiding over a second arbitration.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals confirmed the arbitration award. The court held that the highly sophisticated parties to the terms of their agreement. The court noted that the parties failed to demonstrate or establish a basis to deviate from the contract.

Carter G. Phillips for the appellants; Derek L. Shaffer for respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript

