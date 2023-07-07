Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Jones

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Ineffective assistance of counsel

Exculpatory witnesses

People v. Jones

KA 20-01047

Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County

Background: The defendant was previously convicted of multiple counts of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution. He argues that his trial attorney was ineffective in failing to interview and call as witnesses several people he alleged could have provided exculpatory testimony.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant provided no evidence in his 440 motion papers that the identified witness would have provided exculpatory testimony at trial. Furthermore, the defendant referenced letters and emails sent to him by a prosecution witness who testified at trial that the defendant was her pimp and that he provided drugs to her and other women as an inducement to engage in acts of prostitution from which he profited. Nothing in the documentation tends to exonerate the defendant or impeaches the credibility of the author or any other prosecution witness.

Brian K. Towey, of Towey Law, for the defendant-appellant; Morgan R. Mayer, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.