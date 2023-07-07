Second Circuit – Food and Drug Administration: Magellan Technology Inc. v. United States Food and Drug Administration

By: Daily Record Staff//July 7, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Food and Drug Administration

Marketing petition – Denial

Magellan Technology Inc. v. United States Food and Drug Administration

21-2426

Judges Jacobs, Perez, and Merriam

Background: The petitioner is the distributor of electronic nicotine delivery systems products and it petitioned review of a marketing denial order issued by the respondent. The respondent had concluded that the application lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the marketing of flavored ENDS products was appropriate for the protection of the public health.

Ruling: The Second Circuit denied the petition. The court held that the respondent’s denial of the marketing application did not violate the Administrative Procedure Act as it did not deviate from its stated standard of review without providing notice or considering the reliance interests of applicants. Furthermore, the respondent acted well within the its statutory authority under the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act when it required the petitioner to demonstrate that their flavored ENDS products are more effective than tobacco-flavored products at promoting cessation or switching from combustible cigarettes to ENDS products.

Eric N. Heyer, of Thompson Hine, for the petitioner; David H. Hixson, assistant attorney general, for the respondent.

Oral argument audio

