Fourth Department – Res judicata: Knapp v. Finger Lakes NY Inc.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Res judicata

Lien Law – Debtor and Creditor Law

Knapp v. Finger Lakes NY Inc.

CA 22-01119

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiffs hired the defendant pursuant to a home improvement contract, to renovate their summer cottage. The plaintiffs made deposits to the defendant for the work to be performed. Rather than place it in an escrow account, the defendant placed the funds with another business who used the money for another project. The work was never completed. The plaintiffs commenced a Lien Law action and received a verdict in favor of the plaintiffs for breach of contract, but found the plaintiffs sustained no damages as a result of the admitted violation of the Lien Law. The plaintiffs then commenced an action under the Debtor and Creditor Law. They also sought a new money judgment in the amount from the prior action as it was never satisfied. The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants.

Ruling: The Appellate Division held that the plaintiffs’ claims were barred by res judicata because the plaintiffs’ Debtor and Creditor Law causes of action arose out of the same operative facts as their lien law cause of action.

Tina Knapp and Michale Knapp, pro se; Eric M. Dolan, of Trevett Cristo, for the defendants-respondents.

