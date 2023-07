Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 13-14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 13, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

RANIERI, JESSICA L

730 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

RANSOM, JENELL L

928 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

RODRIGUEZ, CHRISTIAN

677 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

ROSADO, DAWRIN A

2758 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

ROSADO, JOSE L

251 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SCHULTZ, ZACKERY E

170 GRECIAN GARDENS DRIVE APT E, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SIMMONS, FRANCINE

14B NORTHGATE MANOR, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SLEIGHT, ZACHARY A

263 SQUIRE DALE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SMITH, PHILIP A

213 WOODCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SUTTON, RICHMOND A

4480 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

TORRES-MARTINEZ, SHEILA M

360 SAINT PAUL 413, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

VALLEJO, ARIEL DE PAULA

12 BRONSON COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

WALCZAK, TORI R

127 COLEBROOK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $470.00

WALDBILLIG, TAMMY L

2375 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WALIA, ANDRE A

19 SABAL ISLAND DRIVE, OCEAN RIDGE FL 33435

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $240.00

WALKER, KATORI E

330 CONRAD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WALSH, MICHAEL P

170 PEN CREEK DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

WALTON, ETERNITY A

2503 ALL VIEW LANE, RED OAK TX 75154

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WARNER, BRETT D

347 NORCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $470.00

WARNER, ROBERT M

21 ADAMS STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WARREN, MARIO J

84 CORNELIA DRIVE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $222.00

WASHINGTON, CORY C

98 SHERATON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

WASHINGTON, PARIS R

27 WALNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

WATSON, CHANTEL M

507 GLOVER AVENUE APARTMENT 13, ENTERPRISE AL 36330

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $376.00

WATSON, KENON X

4708 DEWEY AVENUE APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

WATSON, KENON X

4708 DEWEY AVENUE APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

WATSON, LAMAR W

100 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $460.00

WEADER, TIMOTHY O

270 ROSSMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WEAREN, JOHNELL T

78 MENARD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

WEATHERSPOON, JANELLE M

285 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WEBB, JARAD N

28 ATLEE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

WEBB, JENNIFER L

65 KNOB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WEBB, JENNIFER L

65 KNOB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

WEST, SHAMEIKA A

1118 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $460.00

WHIPPLE, BRANDON J

1337 GERARD COURT, CHESTER SC 29706

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $497.00

WHITAKER, SHALIYAH R

514 LAKE AVENUE APT 23, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

WHITE, FRANK L

810 MASON ROAD, INMAN SC 29349

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

WHITE, SHANTELL M

155 SPANISH TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WHITE, SHAYONNA T

344 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WHYTE, FRANKLIN N

298 FORGHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WICHMAN, DONAVON L

86 HILLTOP ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WILBERN, ASHLEY N

2802 SOUTH UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WILKINS, KRYSTLE M

452 HUFFER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WILLIAMS, TODD D

290 MILFORD STREET APT 14, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

YANIK, SHAQUANA D

209 CLARK AVENUE APT C, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

YETMAN, COREY A

277 BUCK HILL ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

YORK, WILLIAM R

604 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

YOUNG, ALTHEA R

656 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

YOUNG, ALTHEA R

656 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

YOUNGJOHN, SAMANTHA A

1164 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

YUNUSU, SAMAYYA N

14 FRANKLIN STREET 505, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

ZAJONCZKOSKI, AMANDA

39 PEPPERIDGE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

ZUGEHOER, LEIGHA R

2815 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

Recorded June 14, 2023

JUDGMENT

MATTLE, JASON L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

BROWN, MARQUIS

356 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

CANDELARIA, LUIS RIVERA

108 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

SCHWARTZ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN

75 HARWIN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

WILSON, ELIJAH M

1134 GLENCLIFFE ROAD, MANLIUS NY 13104

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,590.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

AMERICAN DREAM HOMECARE AGENCY LLC et al

33 DOVER STREET SUITE 111, BROCKTON MA 02301

Favor: EIN CAP INC

Attorney: JOSEPH S KOVAL ESQ

Amount: $26,107.20

ANTWAINE JOHNSON & KHADEDRA JOHNSON DBA SUPREME SALAD BAR

183 GARFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

BROWN, HAYDEN S et ano

30332 E 8TH ROAD, FARMERSVILLE IL 62533

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $54,896.49

C RICA REMODELING INC

11 CLOVE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $1,000.00

CONNORS, JORDAN et ano

Favor: MIDLAND MANAGEMENT LLC AS AGENT FOR VIKING APARTMENTS LLC D/B/A VIKING APARTMENTS

Attorney: STEPHEN J LAPP ESQ

Amount: $3,081.25

DJML INC

555 WEST UNION STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $500.00