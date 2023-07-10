Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 12-13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded June 12, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
BANK OF AMERICA NA
Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC
CAMP, KEVIN B
Appoints: CAMP, DEBORAH K
SANFORD, LINDA E
Appoints: SANFORD, ARNE R
STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I
Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
TABACCO, DOMENICA
Appoints: TABACCO, ROLAND L
US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
Powers of Attorney As
Recorded June 13, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION
DECAROLIS, PATRICIA A
Appoints: DECAROLIS, BRIAN C
DISALVO, MARGARET J
Appoints: BALDASARE, LAWRENCE J
NGUYEN, SON L
Appoints: NGUYEN, EMILY Mr