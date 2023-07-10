Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 12-13, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 12-13, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Recorded June 12, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

BANK OF AMERICA NA

Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

CAMP, KEVIN B

Appoints: CAMP, DEBORAH K

SANFORD, LINDA E

Appoints: SANFORD, ARNE R

STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I

Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

TABACCO, DOMENICA

Appoints: TABACCO, ROLAND L

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

Recorded June 13, 2023

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

DECAROLIS, PATRICIA A

Appoints: DECAROLIS, BRIAN C

DISALVO, MARGARET J

Appoints: BALDASARE, LAWRENCE J

NGUYEN, SON L

Appoints: NGUYEN, EMILY M

