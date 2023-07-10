Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Giron-Molina v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration law

Crime involving moral turpitude – Categorical test

Giron-Molina v. Garland

22-6243

Judges Walker, Parker, and Bianco

Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision ordering her removed and denying her application for cancellation of removal. The BIA found that she had been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude under the Arkansas Code Annotated. The conviction arose from her concealing her child’s body in a closet after he was murdered by another individual.

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that the Arkansas statue is not categorically a crime involving moral turpitude because the statute criminalizes conduct that is not inherently base, vile or depraved.

Lara Nochomovitz for the petitioner; Brian Boynton, assistant attorney general, for the respondent.