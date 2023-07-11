Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Lewis v. Sulaiman M.D., et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Medical malpractice

Expert affidavits

Lewis v. Sulaiman M.D., et al.

CA 21-01372

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced this medical malpractice action seeking damages for injuries sustained by her daughter, who was admitted to the emergency department at the defendant hospital after she suddenly went into cardiac arrest at the plaintiff’s home. The plaintiff’s daughter ultimately suffered a catastrophic brain injury due to lack of blood flow, causing her to remain in a permanent vegetative state requiring 24-hour-a-day medical care for the rest of her life. She alleged that the defendant doctors failed to use hypothermic therapy to cool her daughter’s body to prevent the lack of blood flow from causing damage. The defendants appealed from separate orders that denied their motions for summary judgment.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, while one of the defendant doctors met his burden, the plaintiff raised a triable question of fact with respect to his deviation from the standard of care with the affidavits of experts in neurology and emergency medicine who both noted that the daughter was an appropriate candidate for hypothermic therapy because she reached the necessary hemodynamic stability at a time when hypothermic therapy could be commenced. The Appellate Division further concluded that this is a classic battle of the experts as neither party presented conclusory or vague assertions. The Appellate Division further held that the hospital defendants did not meet their burdens of proof on the issue of vicarious liability given that the defendants told the plaintiff that the only hospital they could take her daughter to was the defendants.

Marylou K. Roshia, of The Tarantino Law Firm, for the defendant-appellant; Peter C. Papayanakos, of the Cherundolo Law firm, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video