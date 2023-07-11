Lansing rejoins Barclay Damon

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

Home>News>

Lansing rejoins Barclay Damon

Lansing

Lansing rejoins Barclay Damon

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

Mark Lansing has rejoined Barclay Damon LLP in the property tax and condemnation, energy, and project development practice areas.

Lansing, who will work primarily out of the Washington D.C. office has more than 30 years of experience representing clients in property tax assessment, valuation and condemnation matters, transactions, and controversies.

He has energy and utility clients across the country as well as technology, commercial, and manufacturing clients. He assists clients in managing state and local property taxes, in the valuation of complex property in property tax assessment challenges and condemnation litigation, and in state and federal eminent domain proceedings.

Lansing is rejoining the firm after spending several years as a sole practitioner and as a member with Dickinson Wright PLLC.

-

Related Content

Murder conviction reversed

A state appeals court has reversed a murder conviction and dismissed the indictment because the jury verdict w[...]

July 11, 2023

Owners of excavating firm, pawn shop among 7 indicted on gambling charges

The owner of a Rochester excavating business and owner of a Greece pawn shop were among seven men indicted by [...]

July 11, 2023

Book sales, a lure for money and more takeaways from the AP investigation into Supreme Court ethics

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents [...]

July 11, 2023

Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court Monday to temporarily block a lowe[...]

July 11, 2023

Gun conviction reversed

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction and dismissed the charges because of an unlawful police[...]

July 10, 2023

Fighting racial segregation one neighborhood at a time

When the city embarked on the Inner Loop North Transformation project a few years ago, a group of residents on[...]

July 10, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...