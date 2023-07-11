Lansing rejoins Barclay Damon

Mark Lansing has rejoined Barclay Damon LLP in the property tax and condemnation, energy, and project development practice areas.

Lansing, who will work primarily out of the Washington D.C. office has more than 30 years of experience representing clients in property tax assessment, valuation and condemnation matters, transactions, and controversies.

He has energy and utility clients across the country as well as technology, commercial, and manufacturing clients. He assists clients in managing state and local property taxes, in the valuation of complex property in property tax assessment challenges and condemnation litigation, and in state and federal eminent domain proceedings.

Lansing is rejoining the firm after spending several years as a sole practitioner and as a member with Dickinson Wright PLLC.