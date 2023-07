Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 14-16, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 14, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

EPIC STUDIO et al

1855 S COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE SUITE 101, MESA AZ 85210

Favor: ACE FUNDING SOURCE LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $36,125.00

EUGENE JONES DBA LANDLORD DREAM

965 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $6,500.00

GUIDO, GLENDA et ano

1735 N ROCHESTER AVENUE, INDIANAPOLIS IN 46222

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $48,641.68

JOE’S POOL SHACK LLC et al

10107 SPOOK WOODS ROAD, PORT BYRON NY 13140

Favor: PETTRONE, GRANT

Attorney: MICHAEL PATTISON ESQ

Amount: $35,000.00

JOINER, EDWARD

266 MEADOW FARM NORTH, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $7,100.36

JOSE FAGUNDO DBA EL DIVINO RESTAURANT

979 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

KELLY, PAUL JEROME et ano

3101 RIVER GROVE DRIVE, TAMPA FL 33610

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $69,777.30

LUIS MORING-PIZANO et al

3613 NORTH HANCOCK AVENUE, ODESSA TX 79762

Favor: SAMSON MCA LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $41,143.78

MOTION SOLUTIONS LLC et ano

9912 W IRVING PARK ROAD, SCHILLER PARK IL 60176

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $57,457.00

MR SPRAYFOAM INC

2348 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

PETRICKOVIC, VELJKO et ano

3029 NE 188TH STREET APT 1010, AVENTURA FL 33180

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $42,557.86

POLAR FREEZE LLC

143 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $2,250.00

R & M GALLO AUTO LLC

2069 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $3,000.00

ROCHESTER AUTOWERKS LLC

1030 E MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

ROOF RANGERS

515 STATE STREET SUITE 205, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $24,000.00

STEPHEN M DIGENNARO DBA STEPHEN M DIGENNARO REAL ESTATE

1100 UNIVERSITY AVENUE SUITE 212, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $1,000.00

THE HUSTLE ADVANTAGE LLC

2604 ELMWOOD AVENUE SUITE 168, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

USEFULLY INC

288 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $24,000.00

VISUAL VIBES INC

442 LAKE SHORE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $22,500.00

WILLIAMS, BRANDI

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $10,147.35

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

DAVILA, JENNIFER

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

MARTIN, SCOTT

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

SESSION, CALEB et ano

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

CURRE, MATTHEW

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

GOOSSEN, KAREN

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

HALLIBURTON, ERIC

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

SCHERDIN, JOAN V

Favor: WORLDWIDE ASSET PURCHASING II LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, VILLAGE COURT

WALKER, KATHLEEN

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT

DOMINIK, RICHARD

Favor: C.S.C. PRECISION LAWN & GARDEN CORP.

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

a/k/a Megan M. Brown et al

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Amount:

Altidor, Saintilla

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

AMANDA M OSTHELLER

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

BAILEY, HOLDEN K

Favor: Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.

Amount:

BREEDLOVE, CLARISSA

Favor: Capital One Bank (USA) N.A.

Amount:

DULANAS, CHRISTIAN

Favor: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION

Amount:

GREEN, JAMES M et ano

Favor: AUTOVEST LLC

Attorney: DEILY GLASTETTER LLP

Amount:

KOMINOVSKA, LILJANA

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

KRENCIK, JASON

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Mckernan, Katherine

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC

Amount:

MORRISON-COOK, K

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

Oquendo, Betsy

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC.

Amount:

PADDOCK, SHELBY MICHAEL

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Amount:

PEDRAZA, MARICELA

Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATESLLC

Amount:

Rojas, Marquissa D. et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

SCOTT, JACOB

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

SMITH, DANNY

Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC

Amount:

STEVEN WEITZ DBA CKM EXTERIORS

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

THOMAS, NICHOLAS A

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Amount:

THOMAS, SEAN W

Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

ABDALO, KHADIJA H

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ABDELDAYEM, MARWAN J

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ABED, HANNIA

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ADAMS, LEONARD B

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ADERER, BRIAN T

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

AHMED, MOHAMED Z

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALEXANDER, JAEDON M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALLEN, AKAIL K

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALLEN, DOMINIC R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALLISON, DANA L

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALLMAN, ERICA R

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALMODOVAR, EMILIO

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

ALVAREZ, JULIO C

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

MOLINA, ANGELA L ADORNO

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ALYAFAI, GAMAL M

203 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA

Amount: $5,738.12

CEPEDA, MARVIN

28 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CITIBANK NA

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount: $4,109.01

MALDONADO, QUINTIN P

727 LEE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: CITIBANK NA

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount: $2,037.48

ROBINSON, RUSSELL JR

142 BLEACKER 3, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC

Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP

Amount: $1,115.58

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

WARNER, DANIELLE M

59 S MAIN STREET, CASTILE NY 14427

Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL INC

Amount: $5,166.78

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ALLEN, RANDY M

9 STATE STREET APT 1, MOUNT MORRIS NY 14510

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

ALOMARI, ABDULRAHMAN

95 SANDCASTLE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

ALPARSLON, YAKUP

2409-162 E RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

ALPAYDIN, FURKAN

391 LAKE SHORE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

ALSTON, LEONARD K

7 WELLESLEY STREET UP, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

ALTOBELLI, MARK S

48 LINNEA LANE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

AMMER, JOHN D

3402 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

AMONS, MACK L

163 CEDARWOOD TERRACE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

ANDERSON, GERALD F

147 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BEDELL, PATRICE C

448 AMES STREET APT 5, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $40.00

ELBERT, MAISHA

1 LACROIX COURT APT F, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: LACROIX COURT APARTMENTS LLC

Amount: $2,136.00

FRAGUADA, JUSTIN A

65 WARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

FRAGUADA, JUSTIN A

65 WARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

OSBURN, JOEL R

542 HAYWARD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $96.00

PALERMO, CHARLES A

1167 BAY ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: PENFIELD TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

SMITH, ARQUAN L

5000 EAST ROAD F8, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $560.00

SOTO, LISA RENEE

1 MYRTLEWOOD DRIVE UNIT C, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

WHITE, CLARENCE E

63 MARIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $460.00

Judgments

Recorded June 15, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

ROMERO, JUAN

126 HIGH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

ROMERO, JUAN

NA, NY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

WILLIAMS, ANTHONY

245 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

CHRISTOPHER, THOMAS III et ano

15 STERLING SQUARE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $7,213.25

FRUMUSA, ELAINE

626A KRIEGER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: GERALD W FLYNN ESQ

Amount: $3,995.45

FULLER, CHARLES

231 MEADOW FARM, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $13,447.14

LUCAS, LEROY

112 ELMWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

Attorney: STEPHEN J LAPP ESQ

Amount: $6,285.53

MILES, DAVEY

3 HILL COURT CIRCLE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $4,828.47

NGO, CINDY

74 SANTEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: NAPIER ENTERPRISES LLC

Attorney: STEVEN B LEVITSKY ESQ

Amount: $11,825.00

WARNER, HEATH et ano

2501 AVENUE, STERLING IL 61081

Favor: THE MONEY STORE FUNDING

Attorney: RICHARD MULLER ESQ

Amount: $62,749.30

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

MACNEAL, CHAD M

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

BOUND BY SATIN LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BOUND BY SATIN LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BOUND BY SATIN LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HIGH PERFORMANCE AUTO SALES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LAZZARO, FRANK E III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVE, JOHN W et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCKEE, SHALIAR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TORRES, GLENDA L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TORTORA, JOSEPH R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BRUMFIELD, RAYSHAWN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DEFIORE, MICHAEL B

Favor: The Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Company

Amount:

GILBERT, CHRYSTA M.

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Amount:

LOPEZ, BENJAMIN

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

Amount:

MURRAY, ANTHONY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

SCOTT, DIAMONTE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCOTT, DIAMONTE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

DISANTO, BRANDON M

206 WEST GENESEE STREET, CLYDE NY 14433

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

JOUPPI, MITCHELL C

PO BOX 734, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $98.00

MCNAIR, MICHAEL A

83 CAMBRIDGE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $240.00

PACHECO, MICHAEL E

146 MILFORD STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

RADTKE, RACHAEL L

510 HUFFER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $165.00

RAPONE, TONI

44 SOUTH MAIN STREET APT 8, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $123.00

RATH, CHRISTOPHER P

3865 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $436.00

READ, JACOB T

183 GATES MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

REAMSNYDER, D A

61 MYRTLE STREET APT 5D, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

REZNICHENKO, SIMON

1695 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

REZNICHENKO, SIMON

30 TYLER TRAIL, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

RICHARD, WENDEL D

2086 ORCHARD DRIVE, KENDALL NY 14476

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $173.00

RISTUCCIA, STEVEN P

549 BURRITT ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

RISTUCCIA, STEVEN P

549 BURRITT ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $28.00

RODAS, JOSHUA D

1080 WASHINTON STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $113.00

RUDY, JOSEPH J

11 KING ARTHURS COURT, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $113.00

RUGENSTEIN, JERALYN M

827 DRAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $286.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT

BOGNER, CHERYL A

56 HOLLEY SUE LANE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $175.00

BRIGGS, SAMUEL D

357 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $450.00

BROTHERSFARM, ROSARIO

3743 EAGLE HARBOR ROAD, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

BROWN, LARYN D

99 SUNSET CENTER APARTMENT 208, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

COOPER, TAMMY S

3858 SWEDEN WALKER, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

DRIGGS, KYLER M

121 TERRACE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

DRONE, JESS P

41 ONTARIO STREET, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

JENKINS, DAVINA R

95 CASTLE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

MASTRODONATO, LINDA L

16 WOOD TERRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

MATISON, JOEL M

6929 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

GIBBS, LONDON

64 ELBA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

PEREZ, MATTHEW

431 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

RUIZ, VICTOR RIVERA

342 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

SANCHEZ, EMILIO

42 BROOKVIEW ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $395.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ALBERTINI et al

1575 CORPORATE DRIVE SUITE 150, COSTA MESA CA 92626

Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $24,569.41

BE GRACEFUL BAKERY AND CATERING LLC et ano

553 S10TH STREET, MINNEAPOLIS MN 55404

Favor: FINPOINT FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $12,787.00

CANDELARIA, LORENA M et ano

94 WARSAW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $8,860.74

CHERRY, JESSICA

441 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $9,314.48

CHERRYVILLE SERVICE CENTER INC et ano

8763 RT 873, SLATINGTON PA 18080

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $26,616.00

COLBERT, EMANI T

1035 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $8,728.45

EHK LLC et ano

413 TAYBERRY LANE, FORT MILL SC 29715

Favor: ADVANCE SERVICE GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $8,888.85

ESTRADA, JOSE L et ano

211 SANTEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $11,030.89

FLETCHER, LINA

294 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $8,651.58

FREEMAN, MISTY L et ano

1225 LATTA ROAD APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $7,681.56

GARCIA, TASHIA

32 TURNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $14,938.88

GREER, TIFFANY

64 CONSTANCE WAY WEST, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $7,224.76

HAYES, MATTIE W et ano

1099 CULVER ROAD 1, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: JOSEPH J CASSOTTA ESQ

Amount: $9,897.00

HR LIFE LINE LLC et ano

3519 PARSONS RIDGE LANE, DULUTH GA 30338

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $14,817.50

JADE SPA GROUPE LLC

1900 EMPIRE BOULEVARD UNIT C, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: EDWARD CAPPELLANO ESQ

Amount: $5,000.00

LEROHL, KIMBERLY DAWN et ano

180 EUREKA SQUARE, PACIFICA CA 94044

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $47,462.42

M&N EXPORTS LLC et al

2357 SULLIVANT AVENUE, COLUMBUS OH 43204

Favor: FINPOINT FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $19,300.00

MARSHALL, LATENZA et ano

285 CASCADE PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $5,918.49

MASON, AMBER E

105 APOLLO DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $18,563.22

MCFADDEN, ROBERT SR et al

32 KNICKERBOCKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $9,657.17

MINCHER, KAMMIE J

229 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: STEPHANIE MAIDA ESQ

Amount: $8,713.98

MURRAY, KAMILAH et ano

65 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $14,263.36

ONEAL, PROMISE

353 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $14,106.60

OVERBY, DONALD et ano

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $15,732.78

PALADINO, ANDREW J

50 HARWICK ROAD APARTMENT 20, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $14,431.12

PHILIPS, DEAIRA et ano

16 DAYTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $15,514.67

PRESTON, MICHELE

464 PARDEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GUCK, ROBERT

Attorney: PAUL M ALOI ESQ

Amount: $50,000.00

REICH, HARVEY J et al

Favor: ROCKET CAPITAL NY LLC

Attorney: YEHUDA KLEIN ESQ

Amount: $65,808.75

SHELTON, LOUIS JR et ano

93 PENN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $12,775.19

ST MARTHE, PETER III

146 MELROSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $8,914.85 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARNOLD, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BARNES, MARCELL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BETHEL, BRANDON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BRADFORD, WILLIAM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HENRY E ISAACS QUALITY HOME REMODELING INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

WPBK INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

BARNES, WALTER

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ALBERT, ANDREA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

ASHKAR, EMAD

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

BREEZE, PHILIP

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

DULANAS, CHRISTIAN

Favor: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION

Amount:

GONZALEZ, RAQUEL

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

GREGORY, SONYA

Favor: PCA Acquisitions V, LLC

Amount:

MOORE, PROMETHIUS FRANK

Favor: GREECE COMMONS et ano

Attorney: ROBERT J KALB ESQ

Amount:

VALLE, ASHLEY D

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ALDRICH, JOHN C

3841 TROLLEY ROAD 22, PALMYRA NY 14522

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $380.00

ALI, ALHASSON F

804 SOUTH PLUMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

AUSTIN, ARMECKO D

22 EUGENE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

BELL, ERICA L

2050 NORTH UNION STREET 203, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

BELL, ERICA L

2050 NORTH UNION STREET 203, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $163.00

BORRERO, EMILY

35 ROGERS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BORTHWIC, CHRISTOPHER R

28 PHEASANT RUN DRIVE, DALLAS PA 18612

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $175.00

BROWN, COREY J

122A GORDON HALL, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

13557 STATE ROUTE 31, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

MURPHY, SHAYLYN M

5312 LINCON ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

REDMOND, DENIS J

302 ROYAL GARDENS, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

RUNKLE, BRYAN T

1032 BURROW ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $800.00

Judgments

Recorded June 16, 2023

