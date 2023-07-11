Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

Home>Credit Actions>

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded June 15, 2023

MECHANICS LIEN

SPARKS, EDDIE

Favor: FLORENCE, CLIFFORD JR

Amount: $6,550.00

95 LEHIGH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

 

t

Related Content

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 14-16, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 14, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPRE[...]

July 11, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 13-14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 13, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUD[...]

July 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 14, 2023 LIEN RELEASE G[...]

July 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 12, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME[...]

July 7, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 8, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 8, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN[...]

July 6, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 9, 12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 9, 2023 JUDGMENT, COUNTY C[...]

July 6, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...