NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time justice: Opinion 22-128

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Part-time justice

Asset protection specialist

Opinion 22-128

Background: A part-time town justice asks if it is ethically permissible to accept a position as an asset protection specialist at a large national retail chain. The job responsibilities include preventing inventory shrinkage and financial loss caused by theft and fraud, deter criminal activity, investigate and resolve issues relating to criminal activity, and respond to potentially violent and/or physical altercations.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that part-time town justice may not maintain employment as an asset protection specialist for a large retail chain.

