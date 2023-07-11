Second Circuit – First Amendment: Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

First Amendment

Time, place, and manner restriction – Standing

Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

23-30

Judges Livingston, Raggi, and Carney

Background: The plaintiff commenced a First Amendment challenge to Westchester County’s bubble zone law, which makes it illegal to approach within eight feet of another person for the purpose of engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling, when inside a 100-foot radius of a reproductive health care facility. She appeals from the dismissal of her claim. The court found she lacked standing to bring a pre-enforcement challenge to the law.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and vacated in part. The court held that she had standing to seek pre-enforcement relief because there is a credible threat of enforcement if she pursues her career as a sidewalk counselor. However, dismissal was proper as the bubble zone law upheld to scrutiny as it is a valid time, place, and manner regulation that is narrowly tailored and left open alternative channels for communication.

Oral argument audio

Joseph C. Davis, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, for the plaintiff-appellant; John M. Nonna, Westchester County Attorney, for the defendant-appellee.