Second Circuit – First Amendment: Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

By: Daily Record Staff//July 11, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

First Amendment

Time, place, and manner restriction – Standing

Vitagliano v. County of Westchester

23-30

Judges Livingston, Raggi, and Carney

Background: The plaintiff commenced a First Amendment challenge to Westchester County’s bubble zone law, which makes it illegal to approach within eight feet of another person for the purpose of engaging in oral protest, education, or counseling, when inside a 100-foot radius of a reproductive health care facility. She appeals from the dismissal of her claim. The court found she lacked standing to bring a pre-enforcement challenge to the law.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and vacated in part. The court held that she had standing to seek pre-enforcement relief because there is a credible threat of enforcement if she pursues her career as a sidewalk counselor. However, dismissal was proper as the bubble zone law upheld to scrutiny as it is a valid time, place, and manner regulation that is narrowly tailored and left open alternative channels for communication.

Oral argument audio

Joseph C. Davis, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, for the plaintiff-appellant; John M. Nonna, Westchester County Attorney, for the defendant-appellee.

-

Related Content

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time justice: Opinion 22-128

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time justice Asset protection specialist Op[...]

July 11, 2023

Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Lewis v. Sulaiman M.D., et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Expert [...]

July 11, 2023

Court of Appeals – Primary assumption of the risk: Grady v. Chenango Valley Central School Dis...

New York State Court of Appeals Primary assumption of the risk Increased risk in sporting activity Gr[...]

July 10, 2023

Second Circuit – Immigration Law: Giron-Molina v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration law Crime involving moral turpitude [...]

July 10, 2023

Fourth Department – Res judicata: Knapp v. Finger Lakes NY Inc.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Res judicata Lien Law – D[...]

July 10, 2023

Second Circuit – Food and Drug Administration: Magellan Technology Inc. v. United States Food ...

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Food and Drug Administration Marketing petition - [...]

July 7, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...