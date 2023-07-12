Butler to lead Bond, Schoeneck & King

Transition set for Jan. 1

By: Daily Record Staff//July 12, 2023

Brian J. Butler has been elected chair of the management committee at Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, effective Jan. 1.

Butler

Butler will succeed Kevin M. Bernstein, who will have served two four-year terms, the maximum allowed under the firm’s operating agreement.

Over the next six months Butler will work with Bernstein on the transition to his new position as leader of the firm with nearly 300 attorneys in 16 offices.

Butler, a litigation attorney, currently serves on the firm’s management committee and is the managing member of the firm’s Syracuse office.

Butler has represented clients in complex business and commercial litigation in federal and state courts as well as in arbitration in the banking, communications, construction, insurance, and securities industries and also regularly represents governmental and educational institutions.

Bernstein

After Jan. 1, Bernstein, an environmental and energy attorney, will continue his practice as a full-time attorney with the firm.

Bond, Schoeneck & King has 16 offices, including 11 in New York state.

