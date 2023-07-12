Fourth Department – Mechanic’s lien: LPCiminelli, Inc. v. JPW Structural Contracting Inc., et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Mechanic’s lien

Summary judgement

LPCiminelli, Inc. v. JPW Structural Contracting Inc., et al.

CA 22-00218

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff subcontracted work to the defendant. Following a dispute over payment, the defendant filed a mechanic’s lien against the plaintiff, which discharged with a bond issued by its sureties, who are defendants in a separate action. The plaintiff commenced this action seeking a determination with respect to the amount owed and alleging that the defendant was liable for increased costs charged by other subcontractors arising from the defendant’s failure to perform its work in the time specified in its subcontract. The defendant commenced its own action asserting to foreclose on the mechanic’s lien. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that a party is not entitled to summary judgment on its lien foreclosure claim where there are questions of fact whether the plaintiff breached a contract, and the extent of unpaid work performed.

Guy J. Agostinelli, of Zdarsky Sawicki & Agostinelli, for the defendants-appellants; Jordan R. Pavlus, of Byrne, Costello & Pickard, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video