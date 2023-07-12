NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Elections: Opinion 22-129 (amended)

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Elections

Campaign contributions – Campaign committee

Opinion 22-129 (amended)

Background: The inquiring candidate for town justice is running on a major political party’s ballot line and he has not established a campaign committee to raise funds or collect contributions for their judicial campaign. He does not wish to form one. Rather, he asks if it is ethically permissible to authorize the political party committee to solicit and accept these contributions on the inquirer’s behalf, when there is no other candidate for any town office on the party’s ballot line.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judicial candidate may not authorize a political party committee to solicit and accept campaign contributions on their behalf in lieu of forming a campaign committee.