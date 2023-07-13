Court assistant jobs available

Starting pay is $54,768 to $59,403

The New York state court system is accepting applicants for court assistant positions statewide.

The state court assistant examination will be offered at test centers statewide between Oct. 11, and Nov. 1. To take the exam, applications must be filed by Aug. 10, using the link on the NYS Courts Careers website: https://ww2.nycourts.gov/careers/exams.shtml.

Applicants will receive a link to schedule the exam appointment online.

Serving in courts throughout New York state, court assistants perform clerical tasks related to courtroom proceedings. They may also work outside of the courtroom, providing procedural information and supervising court support staff in activities such as intake of papers, among other duties.

The starting salary is $54,768 to $59,403, depending on the location. Along with competitive pay, other benefits include: A regular work schedule; 20 paid vacation days the first year (increasing to 27 days after seven years); 13 paid holidays annually; and health insurance and retirement benefits.

Applicants must have both a high school diploma or an equivalent and two years of clerical experience, or four years of clerical experience. Thirty college credits may be substituted for each year of work experience.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and New York state residents in New York City and Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

Information about the exam/application process is available at: https://ww2.nycourts.gov/careers/exams.shtml.