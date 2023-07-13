Court of Appeals – Assault: People v. Wheeler

New York State Court of Appeals

Assault

Sufficiency of evidence – Physical injury

People v. Wheeler

No. 54, SSM 4

Memorandum

Background: The defendant challenged the legal sufficiency of the evidence supporting his conviction for assault. The victim testified that the defendant delivered a very hard blow to his face, that he felt pain, and that he experienced bleeding and swelling. Hospital records describe the victim’s pain as aching and he was directed to take over-the-counter painkillers.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed the appellate division. The court found that the evidence was sufficient to establish physical injuries for the purpose assault in the second degree.

Keith Dolan for the appellant; Tomoeh Murakami Tse for the respondent.

Oral argument video

