Fourth Department – Assault: People v. McKoy

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Assault

Physical injury – Sufficiency of the evidence

People v. McKoy

KA 20-00983

Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault arguing the conviction is not supported by sufficient evidence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence presented by the people included the victim’s medical records and testimony, as well as a video recording of the incident. The recording established that the defendant struck and kicked the victim repeatedly, leaving him with a fractured nose, contusions on his head and chest, and a temporary loss of vision, with minor visual impairment continuing through the time of the trial.

Melissa K. Swartz, of Cambareri & Brenneck, for the defendant-appellant; V. Christopher Eaggleston, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted