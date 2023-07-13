MCBA’s role as a forum for timely education and discussions in the legal community

Do you know everything the Monroe County Bar Association does and offers to its members and our legal community? I suspect the answer is no, at least it was for me before I became involved at the leadership level. I want to change that.

My main goal this year is to share all the many roles that the MCBA fills. The bar association plays an important role in all aspects of our profession: integrity (supporting committees on ethics, fee arbitration, grievances/professional performance, the unauthorized practice of law, and diversity, equity, & inclusion efforts); social (networking, celebrations, health & well-being); educational (CLE programs, substantive committees, roundtable discussions, health & well-being); support (confidential counseling through the Tree of Hope, public statements in defense of or explanation of difficult cases); and our obligations to the public (lawyer referral service, public statements, fee arbitration, grievances).

There are so many MCBA programs and benefits that fall under these broad categories, and we will spend this next year sharing more about each of them in all our communications. In this month’s column, I’m taking the opportunity to highlight our role as a forum for timely education and discussions. In the past, we have held programs on current topics in our nation, like a woman’s right to choose in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization; pistol and concealed weapon permits in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc., et al. v. Bruen; and the history and ramifications of redlining and racial covenants. By the way, if you missed any of these programs, you can watch them through our on-demand platform SeminarWeb: https://mcba.org/?pg=SemWebCatalog.

We are currently working on a program in the coming weeks that will bring together constitutional scholars and practicing attorneys to discuss some of the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on Students for Fair Admissions, Inc and 303 Creative LLC et al. These rulings reflect changes in our nation that warrant further discussion in both our legal and larger communities. Stay tuned for more details as we work on finalizing the program.

In addition, the Lawyers’ Coalition for Racial and Social Justice is presenting “Racial Disparities in Low Level Traffic Stops: What Law And Research Tell Us And What We Can Do,” on July 18. Featuring Katherine (Katie) Blum, Esq., Empire Justice Center, Jill Paperno, Esq., Empire Justice Center; and Dr. Rashid Muhammad, JustCause, this program will focus on the law relating to pretext stops, what the research reveals, the harms caused by such stops, and what communities and governments across the country are doing to address them. You may submit questions in advance to: [email protected]. The program will be hosted in person at JustCause and will also be streamed live. It’s open to the community at no charge. I urge you to think about friends and family in the community that may be interested in this topic, but not tied into the legal community. To register for the program, please go to the MCBA website here: https://mcba.org/?pg=events.

I plan to attend the July 18th program in person and would love to see people there. I hope you will join me at these programs in the coming months and over the course of the next year. I look forward to learning more from our esteemed panelists on these topics.

The MCBA is here to serve as a resource for our members and the legal community. To do that, we need your input and your participation. As part of that, I hope to meet many of you this year at various events, gatherings, and education programs. I recently read an article from my alma mater Wake Forest University about Dr. Shea Kidd Brown, what she said really resonated with me regarding how I feel about the MCBA: “Belonging can happen one touch at a time and it can happen through transformative programming and experiences.” She went on to say; “…opportunities are going to come your way as long as you build quality relationships with people and you invest in a place.” Getting involved in the MCBA will enable you to form personal and professional connections; belonging to the MCBA can develop into leadership opportunities, business referrals, close friendships, and a seat at the table when important conversations are happening. I’d love to see our membership and engagement grow this year; we are stronger together!

Cassandra C. Rich is the 2023-24 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Barclay Damon LLP. She can be reached at [email protected].