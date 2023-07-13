Meet the Judges event set for July 21

Nine jurists will brief law students

By: Daily Record Staff//July 13, 2023

The annual Meet the Judges / Court Practice for Law Students event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, in Room 4040 at the Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd.

The luncheon and registration will start at 11:45 a.m. Attendees should RSVP by Monday by contacting Louise Spinelli at [email protected], or by calling her at (585) 474-7384.

Nine judges and attorney Michael R. Wolford, who will serve as moderator, will discuss the workings of the court system, and offer career advice for law school students working as summer associates at local law offices.

Judges scheduled to attend include:

  • Rochester City Court Judge Teresa A. Johnson
  • New York State Court of Claims Judge Debra A. Martin
  • Monroe County Family Court Judge Fatimat O. Reid
  • Elizabeth A. Wolford, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York
  • State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran
  • Surrogate’s Court Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio
  • Stephen K. Lindley, associate justice, Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department
  • Monroe County Court Judge Karen Bailey Turner
  • William K. Taylor, state Supreme Court justice and administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District.

