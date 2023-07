Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 16, 19-21, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded June 16, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

HINES, DUAINE R

211 DELWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

HINES, GLENN D

63 THATCHER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $419.00

HIRT, DOUGLAS F

214 LYCEUM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

HOFFMANN, ROLAND R

680 VAN VOORHIS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

HOGUE, DEBBRA M

4190 BRICK SCHLHS, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

HOLBROOK, ANGEL R

24 WEST COWDN PLACE APARTMENT 1, JAMESTOWN NY 14701

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

HOLLEY, PHILLIP R

4670 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

HOLLISTER, LISA M

4 ROGERS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

HOLLOMAN, WILLIE M

1101 SE 15TH STREET APARTMENT 38, GAINESVILLE FL 32641

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

HOLLOMAN, WILLIE MAE

1101 SE 15TH STREET APARTMENT 38, GAINESVILLE FL 32641

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $30.00

HOLMES, CHIQUITA S

85 KARNES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $266.00

HOLMES, EMERY D

940 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

HOLMES-MARTIN, JAMILA A

389 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $503.00

HOLT, JAHREL U

37 ROSALIND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

HOLT, JOSHUA D

715 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

HOLT, SHCARA D

221 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

HOLTFOTH, STATIRA L

20 BEECHWOOD BOULEVARD, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

HOTCHKISS, MARILYN S

830 ELMWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

HOTHOUSE, JAY R

1742 OLD FRANKLIN HILL, BANGOR PA 18013

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

HOUGH, BRANDI R

110 ELLSWORTH AVENUE UPPER, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

HOUSTON, BRIANA J

121 GLENORA GARDENS APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $78.00

HOWARD, BRITTANY M

428 PURPLE LEAF LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

HOWARDAL-ALI, ELIJAH

36 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

HOWCROFT, KAYLEE N

106 W WILLIAM STREET, BATH NY 14810

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

HOWE, DANIELLE L

21 TWILIGHT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

HOYOS, NEREYDA

315 104 STREET APARTMENT 4, NEW YORK NY 10029

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $133.00

HOYT, PATRICK J

4719 ROLAND ROAD, ALLISON PARK PA 15101

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

HUBBART, RANDY S

232 FIVE POINTSROAD, RUSH NY 14543

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $310.00

KIERECK, MATTHEW J

1735 CLIFFORD AVENUE APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $105.00

REZNICHENKO, SIMON

1695 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $105.00

REZNICHENKO, SIMON

30 TYLER TRAIL, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

TERPSTRA, TODD R

5417 RIDGE ROAD WEST, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

VERSTRATEN, ROBERT J

1 BURKE CR APARTMENT B, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

Judgments

Recorded June 19, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BISSINGER, JASON

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

GONZALEZ, WALTER

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

GRAHAM, KYRON

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

HAYWARD, ROBERT E et ano

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Amount:

HYLAS, SCOTT

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

JOHNSON, ELLEN R

Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Amount:

KRESS, PETER

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

MONTANO, NETZI

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

MOSS, YVONNE

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

REEVES, JAMES JR

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

ROBERTS, CARRIE

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

ROBINSON, ANGELA et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

ROBINSON, ANGELA et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

TORRES, ELIZABETH

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

WILLETTE, CHRISTINA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Judgments

Recorded June 20, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

DELGADO-MOJICA, EDWARD

768 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

LAFAYETTE, REGIS

468 ALEXANDER STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

OCONNOR, CAITLIN DIANE

205 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,570.00

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

BARRON, JUSTIN T

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

PATTERSON, NATE

Favor: CACV OF COLORADO LLC

ROBINSON, CLARENCE

Favor: CACH LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

BULLOCK, JOHNNY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BULLOCK, JOHNNY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURTON, ALBERT LEE JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CAMACHO, IVON L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CAMPBELL, RICHARD A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COLEY, RALPH

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DELGADO, MARTIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DOUGLAS, DENNIS JAMES SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ELLISON, SEDRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ELLSWORTH, SHERMAN C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

EVANS, SHANI

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FICKLIN, TAURUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FICKLIN, TAURUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FICKLIN, TAURUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GASKINS, WALTER H JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GASKINS, WALTER H JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GAYDEN, RAHEEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GEORGE, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GIBSON, DEMETRA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, JOHN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAYMON, ANTHONY RAY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAYMON, ANTHONY RAY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAYMON, ANTHONY RAY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HILER, TIMOTHY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HOLLINGSWORTH, MONTE A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HOLLINS, MARCUS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUDSON, ROY EUGENE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JACKSON, ALLEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JACKSON, WILLIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JACKSON, WILLIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JACKSON, WILLIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JONES, KARL R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIMMONS, JACK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LAWSON, ERIC A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LINDKAMP, MICHAEL JUSTIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOTT, JOHN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, JAMES A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, JAMES A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, JAMES A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, JAMES A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, JAMES A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCCREA, MICHAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCGEE, THERON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCMAHON, MARK F

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCMURTY, ANTHONY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MERCURIUS, CLAREN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

NEGRON, ISRAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RICHARDS, CHRISTOPHER D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RIVERA, GREGORY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SAWYER, DARREL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SCALES, ROBERT J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SINGETEARY, MARQUIS A et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, JAIME

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, JAIME

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, JAIME R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, ROBERT

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, RODNEY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, WILLIAM SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, WILLIAM SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, WILLIAM SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, WILLIAM SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, WILLIAM SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STUDYMINE, BRIAN S

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TRUESDALE, GLENN J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WALTERS, JOHN JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WEBB, JEFFREY L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, ALFONSO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, ROGER JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, TYREE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WRIGHT, RASHEEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

GARDNER, MARYANN

Favor: ROC CITY HOLDINGS

OSWALD, JESSICA L

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

YAWN, MICHAEL

Favor: METROPOLITAN FUNERAL CHAPELS INC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

MOONEY, THOMAS J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

VIELE, CARL D JR

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ALICEA, ALEXIE

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

AUSTIN, TIFFANY E

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

Amount:

AVERY, HIRAM J

Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A.

Amount:

BAILEY, MALIK et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Crews, Jenica M

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC AS AGENT FOR GREECE COMMONS

Amount:

CROUGH, SARAH J

Favor: WEBSTER WOODS LLC

Amount:

HOLT, LYSTRA A

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

MORRISON-PHILLIPS, ARMONI

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC AS AGENT FOR GREECE COMMONS

Amount:

NESMITH, KISHANN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PIZZICATO, MICHAEL et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PIZZICATO, MICHAEL et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ROTHFUSS, MARK

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

SAUER, MARTIN

Favor: CACH LLC

Attorney: DANIELS NORELLI SCULLY CECERE PC

Amount:

SEARIGHT-ROSS, KEVIN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF N EW YORK

Amount:

SIMMONS, KENYA S

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

SMITH, TERRELL S

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

STARLING, JOSEPH

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

Amount:

SYLVE, PAUL et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WAGNER, JACQUELINE M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE, N.A.

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BENJAMIN, JASMINE N

130 MILFORD STREET B6, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BETHUNE, PERRY L

5839 CHILI RIGA CENTER, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $155.00

BLAIR, DESMOND T

426 HOLLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

CHATMAN, DANIELLE M

163 WARNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

COHEN, ANDREW N

144 FLINT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

DENT, MICHAEL A

203 BEECH STREET, SHAVERTOWN PA 18708

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

DEROMANIS, JOSEPH P

3370 N HAYDEN ROAD 123-757, SCOTTSDALE AZ 85251

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $175.00

DIAS, NORMAN

66 NORWOOD STREET, NEWARK NJ 07106

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

DIAZ, STEVEN J

2378 LONG POND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

DIAZ-CORA, EDWIN E

106 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $510.00

DIAZ-RIVERA, IRMA C

51 SOUTHRIDGE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $95.00

DICKINSON, SULE O

829 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

DIGIOIA, JENNIFER L

30 ELSWORTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

DIGIULIO, REBECCA J

230 BIDWELL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

DILLON, CORY N

75 SHERATON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

EDMONDSON, JOHN J

34 HOOKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

EDWARDS, DEONTAE Q

1989 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

EDWARDS, KWAHMANE T

171 HERALD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $411.00

EDWARDS, ROY B

60 WOODEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

EDWARDS, RYAN O

42 FERNWOOD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $493.00

EGESI, TOCHUKWU E

800 STRATFORD MANOR TERRACE, SILVER SPRING MD 20905

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

ELLINGHAM, MELISSA C

60 SHORT HILLS ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

ELLINGTON, TYNESNIA D

107 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

ELLIOTT, BARBARA M

41 SHELDON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

ELLIS, JASON D

643 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $311.00

ELLIS, LASHYA J

4155 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

ELLIS, RHONDA D

215 EMERSON STREET 2, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

ENGLERTH, BETTY LOU

23 B FORTUNE LANE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $10.00

ERSKIN, LAWRENCE E JR

145 S FITZHUGH STREET 5-2, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $60.00

EVANS, ANDREW T

5854 STATE RTE 96 225D, ROMULUS NY 14541

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

EVANS, KENNITH M

5035 LE CHATEAU COVE, MEMPHIS TN 38125

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

EVANS, TYSHON M

270 RAVINE AVENUE UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

FAETH, CHRISTOPHER T

19-7 GREATWOOD COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $55.00

FALBO, FRANCINE M

4225 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

FAMOLY, MARTIN J

300 VIKING WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

FAVA, FRANK J

8 GLEN OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

FEBLES-MONTALVO, DAVID M

3 BROOKLYN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

FEBUS, AWILDAINNETTE

52 CARTHAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

FEDELI, TIMOTHY C

716 SANFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $420.00

FEDELI, TIMOTHY C

716 SANFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

FERNANDEZ, WILLIAM M

62 BROOKHAVEN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

FERNANDEZVAZQUEZ, S

31 LILL STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $326.00

FERRETTI, LEIA M

12 LUCENA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

FIGUEROA, KEVIN G

40 VETERANS PLACE 204, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

FIGUEROA, VICTORIA M

4777 CAMERON STREET 125, LAS VEGAS NV 89103

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

FINGLAND, ROGER E

52 ELTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

FITTS, JARQUES V

160 VALLEY BROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

FLECHA, TATYANA D

84 PULASKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

FLECK, CONNIE L

308 BEAVER ROAD, HARRISBURG PA 17112

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

FLEMING, AC K

337 WOLCOTT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $113.00

FLEMING, BRUCE E

37 FONDILLER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $274.00

GLADNEY, CHANTEL L

48 OK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

GREEN-GARNER, G F

82 DODGE STREET APARTMENT A, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

HAMEL, JENNIFER J

109 ASHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

JACKSON, AUNDREA N

834 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

JAMES, C E

9D CANDLEWYCK LANE, UTICA NY 13502

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

LINDSEY, DESUAN A

610 WEGMAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

LOPEZROSA, YAJAIRA

31 THEODORE STREET 1, BUFFALO NY 14211

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

MAIS, CARL E

110 BURBEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $220.00

MENEY, TREVOR A

126 GREEN MOOR WAY 2, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

RAMOS, JOSE

38 RUSTIC STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

READ, DARREN M

995 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

REITMIRE, RENE

29 WARNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

SIZER, SONIA D

290 TROUP STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

SMITH, GERALD L

86 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

TAYLOR, CULLEN J

33 OAKBRIDGE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $180.00

Judgments

Recorded June 21, 2023

JUDGMENT

CASTRO, ALEXANDER

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MACDONALD, TODDY G

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PROUT, MORI

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RUIZ, VICTOR RIVERA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

YENIKALE, VEDAT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ABDULLAH, JUWITA YEAP et al

24123 LONE ELM DRIVE, SPRING TX 77373

Favor: ROYAL BUSINESS GROUP LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $58,281.25

ABUNDANT LIFE CCM et al

4769 FREE PIKE, DAYTON OH 45416

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $12,913.80

AGHAZARIAN, PATRICK et ano

165 SOUTH PACIFIC AVENUE, GLENDALE CA 92104

Favor: CAPITAL DUDE LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $50,648.00

ALLIED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LLC et al

760 CUMBERLAND STREET, LEBANON PA 17042

Favor: OCEAN ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $529,684.15

ATHRIVE HEALTHCARE STAFFING SOLUTIONS LLC et ano

128 RIDGE TERRACE LANE, LEXINGTON SC 29073

Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $13,873.49

BIO NATURE USA INC. et al

2999 W 6TH STREET SUITE 102, LOS ANGELES CA 90020

Favor: SWIFT FUNDING SOURCE INC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $13,394.77

BISHOP, ARISTIDE G

22 ASATON VILLA, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $7,116.52