Second Circuit – Crime of violence: U.S. v. Colotti

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Crime of violence

Jury instructions

U.S. v. Colotti

21-932(L)

Judges Leval, Parker, and Menashi

Background: The petitioners appealed from a judgment denying their petitions seeking to vacate, set aside, or correct their convictions which included using and carrying firearms during and in relations to a crime of violence. The court held that their substantive RICO convictions, including grand larceny by extortion or conspiracy to commit that offense, were valid crimes of violence.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that, while the written jury findings did not specify whether it found that the defendants committed a variation of New York larceny by extortion that necessarily requires the actual or threatened use of force, nor did the jury findings specify whether the predicate offense was related to either grand larceny by extortion or conspiracy to commit such an offense, the jury’s verdict in relation to the evidence presented at trial would have predicated the convictions on a valid crime of violence if properly instructed.

Edward S. Zas, of the Federal Defenders of New York, Michael S. Schacter and Ravi Chaderraj, of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Anthony DiPietro for the petitioners-appellants; Andrew Jones, United States attorney, for the respondent-appellee.

Oral argument audio