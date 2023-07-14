Court of Appeals – Criminal indictment: People v. Saenger

By: Daily Record Staff//July 14, 2023

Court of Appeals – Criminal indictment: People v. Saenger

New York State Court of Appeals

Criminal indictment

Facial sufficiency – Ineffective assistance of counsel

People v. Saenger

No. 38

Judge Troutman

Background: In violation of a protective order, the defendant entered the apartment of his former girlfriend. The defendant was charged with criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense. The indictment noted subdivision two of section 240.75 of the Penal Law, but it did not specify the offense. The defendant did not challenge the facial sufficiency of the indictment before the trial court.

Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the count of the indictment charging the defendant with aggravated family offense was jurisdictionally defective and must be dismissed. However, the court upheld the conviction of criminal contempt because the defendant did not demonstrate that his trial counsel was ineffective.

Sam Feldman for the appellant; Danielle Fenn for the respondent.

Oral argument video

Transcript

