New trial granted in gun case

A state appeals court has reversed a gun conviction and ordered a new trial.

Defendant Fredrick N. Colon was convicted in state Supreme Court in Rochester before Justice Charles A. Schiano Jr. in October 2018 of second-degree possession of a weapon.

The conviction was overturned by a recent decision from the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department.

During a traffic stop where Colon was a passenger in the vehicle, he fled from the police. Police claim he discarded a handgun that had been in the waist of his pants. After he was captured, a police officer found a handgun in the general area where Colon was captured.

Colon’s appellate attorney, Bridget L. Field, argued that the evidence was legally insufficient to support the conviction. The Fourth Department rejected that argument.

“We conclude that there is a valid line of reasoning and permissible inferences that could lead the jury to conclude that defendant possessed the handgun,” the court wrote.

“We reject defendant’s contention that the verdict is against the weight of the evidence. We further reject defendant’s contention that Supreme Court erred in denying his motion to suppress statements and physical evidence allegedly obtained as the result of an unlawful police encounter,” the court wrote.

The court ruled that police “lawfully stopped the vehicle in which defendant was a passenger upon the observation of a traffic violation.”

Police also lawfully requested that Colon exit the car and the odor of marijuana provided officers with probable cause to search the vehicle occupants, the court wrote.

Because officers saw a handgun on Colon, the pursuit of him was justified, the court ruled.

But the court agreed with Field’s claim that it was “reversible error” for Schiano to let the prosecution cross-examine Colon about a prior conviction of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon if he testified.

“The record before us … reflects that the court did not exercise independent discretion and instead erroneously concluded that it was ‘bound’ by this Court’s precedent to allow cross-examination as to the prior conviction,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“The court did not exercise its discretion in weighing the probative value of defendant’s conviction against its potential for undue prejudice,” according to the decision.

Schiano cited People v Stanley, a 2017 Fourth Department decision, as the basis for his ruling to allow cross examination on the prior conviction.

As a result, the Fourth Department concluded that Schiano’s ruling “was not the result of the court’s independent discretion based on the circumstances of the case before it, but rather the result of what, in the court’s estimation, was binding precedent that dictated a specific ruling.”

“There was nothing in Stanley that bound the court in this case and, to the contrary, the court was required to make its own discretionary balancing of the probative value of defendant’s prior conviction against its potential for undue prejudice,” the Fourth Department ruled.

The Fourth Department ruled that the error was not harmless because the proof was not overwhelming and there was a significant probability that the jury would have acquitted Colon without the error.

One officer testified that he never saw the gun in Colon’s waistband and another officer testified that he never saw Colon holding the gun.

“Although defendant’s identification card was located on the ground after the pursuit, it was located away from the handgun,” according to the decision.

The gun was found in a high-crime area and an unidentified person was seen in police body camera footage in the general area where the handgun was found, according to the decision.

“We conclude that it cannot be said that the proof of defendant’s guilt is overwhelming. We therefore reverse the judgment and grant a new trial on count one of the indictment,” the court wrote.

