NYS Advisory Committee of Judicial Ethics – Non-attorney relative: Opinion 22-130

By: Daily Record Staff//July 14, 2023

New York State Advisory Committee of Judicial Ethics

Non-attorney relative

Employment at law firm

Opinion 22-130

Background: The inquiring judge’s non-attorney child is employed as an assistant or “runner” for a local law firm, where the child handles some legal research, files documents at the county clerk’s office, and performs other ministerial assignments in two practice areas. The judge asks if it is ethically permissible to preside in matters where the firm’s attorneys appear and/or to appoint them to fiduciary positions.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that where a judge’s non-attorney child is employed as an assistant with a law firm, the judge is disqualified, subject to remittal, whenever an attorney from the law firm appears in the judge’s court. The judge may not appoint attorneys from the law firm to fiduciary positions during the relative’s employment with the law firm.

