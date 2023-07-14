Second Circuit – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

Attorneys’ fees

H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

21-1582, et al.

Judges Jacobs, Menashi, and Merriam

Background: Each appellant is a parent of a disabled child. They all are alleging that his or her child was entitled to benefits under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Each had prevailed when addressed at the local education agency level. However, each parent commenced an action for attorneys’ fees and were awarded less than the parent requested.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and reversed in part. The court held that a district court awarding attorneys’ fees under the lodestar approach may consider the complexity of the matter both when it considers the number of hours reasonably expended and when it considers the reasonable hourly rate. The IDEA’s fee-shifting provision does not authorize the district court to award an unreasonable fee when the district court concludes that the education agency has unreasonably protracted proceedings. The court further held that it is not abuse of discretion to adjust excessive travel costs or fees that an attorney billed to a client. It is an abuse of discretion to deny travel-related fees altogether.

Benjamin M. Kopp, of Cuddy Law Firm for the plaintiffs-appellants and defendants-counter-claimants-appellants; Rebecca Visgaitis, corporation counsel, for the defendant-appellee; Mark C. Rushfield, of Shaw, Perelson, May & Lambert, for the plaintiff-counter-defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio