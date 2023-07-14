Second Circuit – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 14, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Second Circuit – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

Second Circuit – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff//July 14, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

Attorneys’ fees

H.C. v. NYC DOE, et al.

21-1582, et al.

Judges Jacobs, Menashi, and Merriam

Background: Each appellant is a parent of a disabled child. They all are alleging that his or her child was entitled to benefits under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Each had prevailed when addressed at the local education agency level. However, each parent commenced an action for attorneys’ fees and were awarded less than the parent requested.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and reversed in part. The court held that a district court awarding attorneys’ fees under the lodestar approach may consider the complexity of the matter both when it considers the number of hours reasonably expended and when it considers the reasonable hourly rate. The IDEA’s fee-shifting provision does not authorize the district court to award an unreasonable fee when the district court concludes that the education agency has unreasonably protracted proceedings. The court further held that it is not abuse of discretion to adjust excessive travel costs or fees that an attorney billed to a client. It is an abuse of discretion to deny travel-related fees altogether.

Benjamin M. Kopp, of Cuddy Law Firm for the plaintiffs-appellants and defendants-counter-claimants-appellants; Rebecca Visgaitis, corporation counsel, for the defendant-appellee; Mark C. Rushfield, of Shaw, Perelson, May & Lambert, for the plaintiff-counter-defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio

-

Related Content

NYS Advisory Committee of Judicial Ethics – Non-attorney relative: Opinion 22-130

New York State Advisory Committee of Judicial Ethics Non-attorney relative Employment at law firm Opi[...]

July 14, 2023

Court of Appeals – Criminal indictment: People v. Saenger

New York State Court of Appeals Criminal indictment Facial sufficiency – Ineffective assistance of cou[...]

July 14, 2023

Second Circuit – Crime of violence: U.S. v. Colotti

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Crime of violence Jury instructions U.S. v. Col[...]

July 13, 2023

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. McKoy

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Physical injury –[...]

July 13, 2023

Court of Appeals – Assault: People v. Wheeler

New York State Court of Appeals Assault Sufficiency of evidence – Physical injury People v. Wheeler[...]

July 13, 2023

Court of Appeals – Breach of implied covenant of good faith: Municipal enforcement of regulati...

New York State Court of Appeals Breach of implied covenant of good faith Municipal enforcement of regula[...]

July 12, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...