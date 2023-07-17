Fourth Department – Trip and fall: Mertz v. LeChase Construction Services LLC, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Trip and fall

Contractual obligation – force or instrument of harm

Mertz v. LeChase Construction Services LLC, et al.

CA 22-00946

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for damages for injuries she sustained when she tripped and fell on a walkway at the hospital where she worked. The defendant served as a construction manager for a hospital renovation project and constructed the walkway as part of the walkway. The plaintiff appeals from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant did not owe a duty of care to the plaintiff. The sole defect in the walkway area causing her accident was the allegedly dim lighting, which prevented her from seeing the step-down off a curb. The defendant’s contract did not require it to install lighting around the walkway and that the University supplied the defendant with the design to be used for the walkway.

Kyle P. Riter, of Segar & Sciortino, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Jennifer M. Schauerman, of Woods Oviatt Gilman, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video